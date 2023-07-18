Kylie Jenner Receives Apology from BFF Jordyn Woods Ahead of Their Reunion: "She Loves Her"

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are putting their past conflicts behind them. After a public reunion after 4 years, a source revealed to PEOPLE that their friendship was repaired when Jordyn extended an olive branch to Kylie. She reached out to apologize for their previous fallout, which involved Khloé Kardashian's then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The source revealed, "Jordyn reached out to Kylie to apologize for how everything went down and let her know that she loves her." According to another insider, their recent restaurant outing was not their initial reunion, as they have been quietly rebuilding their friendship away from the public eye over the past year.

Furthermore, now that everything has been forgiven, the insider affirms that Khloé, 39, who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 11 months, with Thompson, 32, has not interfered in her younger sister's decision to maintain her friendship with Jordyn. Over the weekend, the Daily Mail published photographs of the once close friends, Kylie and Jordyn, leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles on Saturday.

This reunion was unexpected as their longstanding friendship ended in February 2019 when Woods was seen kissing Thompson, Khloé's then-boyfriend. In the aftermath of the scandal, Kylie, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, started to distance herself from Jordyn. However, in May of the same year, sources revealed to PEOPLE that Kylie had been struggling with the decision of whether to sever ties with Jordyn as a show of solidarity with her older sister, Khloé.

Khloé initially experienced disappointment and hurt upon discovering the infidelity between Jordyn and Thompson. However, as time passed, she managed to find the strength within herself to move forward and extend forgiveness to both of them. She wrote in an Instagram story in 2019, "Personally, I don't want to be carrying around a hateful heart. I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end." This process of forgiveness allowed her to heal and move on from the difficult situation.

Jordyn also took the opportunity to address the matter in a March 2019 interview with Red Table Talk, where she admitted that it was not a wise decision to stay at Thompson's house throughout the night. However, she refuted being "belligerently drunk" to the point of not remembering what happened. She recalls, "On the way out, he did kiss me. No passion, no nothing, on the way out. He just kissed me." Jordyn also acknowledged that Thompson wasn't entirely to blame for the situation, stating that he wasn't "wrong" to make a move. She took responsibility for her role in the events, recognizing that she allowed herself to be in a vulnerable position. She went on to emphasize how alcohol was involved, which led people to make unwise decisions or get caught up in the moment. By acknowledging her actions and the factors involved, she aimed to provide a more complete understanding of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

