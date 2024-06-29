Jon Stewart Urges Trump and Biden to Take ‘Magical Drugs’ After Debate: “This Cannot Be Real Life”

Jon Stewart offered his thoughts after Thursday night's intense and unsettling presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Live on The Daily Show, presenter Stewart was quite irritated as he ripped into the campaigns of the two top contenders. As reported by Mediate, Stewart stated on his show, "Let me just say after watching tonight’s debate, both of these men should be using performance-enhancing drugs."

President Biden fared particularly badly in the rerun presidential debate, and Democrats are understandably worried about the 81-year-old Biden, who they were counting on to prevent Trump's reelection. This happened because the incumbent POTUS stumbled and seemed to lose his train of thought many times on Thursday night, adding fuel to the fire (concerns about his age). Trump, for his part, often made aggressive remarks and misleading assertions. Despite their age difference of only three years, Trump seemed more energetic and polished than Biden.

Just joining…I’m sure the debate went great… https://t.co/43iNMbUmLK — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) June 28, 2024

As such, Stewart further commented on their performance, "As much of it as they can get, as many times a day, as their bodies will allow. Performance-enhancing drugs that will improve their lucidity, their ability to solve problems, and in one of the candidate’s cases, improve their truthfulness, morality, and malignant narcissism. Whatever magical drugs that can kick their brains into gear, because this ain’t Olympic swimming. Oh, he solves the Middle East, but he was doping, so it doesn’t count?"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Harnik

The comedian also added, "And if those drugs don’t exist, if there aren’t actual performance-enhancing drugs for these candidates, I could sure f-cking use some recreational ones right now. Because this cannot be real life. It just can’t. F-ck. We’re America!"

Jon Stewart, after skewering both Biden and Trump, responds to the debate: “this cannot be real life! It just can’t! FUCK! We’re America. God.” pic.twitter.com/VEuPCuW6pV — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 28, 2024

During the debate, Trump remained calm and collected as he trampled facts on immigration and abortion with unfounded accusations and meaningless adjectives. On the other hand, even when presented with solid evidence, Biden would often pause and his voice would sound hoarse; both completing his statements and rebutting Trump seemed to be challenges for him, particularly when arguing about tax rates and the number of millionaires in America. Then, Biden trailed off, looked down at his lectern, and mumbled, "We finally beat Medicare," as per The Daily Beast.

DEBATE NIGHT IN AMERICA! Sweet Jesus! The networks are packaging this as entertainment, like a boxing match, and selling democracy down the river. It's a shame. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 28, 2024

Many observers took to the internet after the discussion to provide their opinions. One user shared on X, "Ok if you don't live in the US, please turn the debate off. This is our private family humiliation, and we'd all prefer you not stare." Another user shared the sentiment, "I CAN’T LOOK AWAY. It’s a televised road accident. Including the emergency services… …probably with an ambulance waiting to treat Biden and a police car waiting to arrest Trump." Stephen King, a well-known novelist, voiced his worry about the country's future in light of the commercialization of the debate. He shared, "DEBATE NIGHT IN AMERICA! Sweet Jesus! The networks are packaging this as entertainment, like a boxing match, and selling democracy down the river. It's a shame."