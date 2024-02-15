Jon Stewart Enrages Liberal Supporters by Mocking Biden: “Racist Conspiracy Theory Nuts Loved It!”

Jon Stewart's comeback to The Daily Show sparked conversations across the internet platforms, especially from Democrats. In his eagerly awaited return, Stewart immediately delved into the political landscape, directing his commentary towards President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

"These two candidates, they are both similarly challenged, and it is not crazy to think that the oldest people in the history of the country to ever run for president might have some of these challenges," Stewart quipped per Mediaite, referring to Biden and Trump, who have faced scrutiny for their age-related gaffes. Stewart's critique didn't exempt Biden, as he called out the president for his apparent difficulty in recalling 'basic things.' While his remarks were predictably sharp, they quickly faced backlash, especially from progressive circles who believed Stewart was unjustly equating Democratic and Republican shortcomings.

Jon Stewart kicks off The Daily Show's election coverage with a wellness check on America's two chronologically challenged candidates: Joe Biden and Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/RPmFodvVAy — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 13, 2024

One such critic was podcast host Michael J. Elston, who urged fellow Democrats to temper their excitement over Stewart's return, accusing him of engaging in 'both-sides-ing' on the age issue. Elon Musk, known for his bold statements and ownership of X, surprisingly endorsed Stewart's 'balance and humor,' drawing criticism from those who saw Stewart's commentary as pandering to both political extremes. Keith Olbermann, former MSNBC host, voiced strong disapproval of Stewart's approach, accusing him of pandering to extremists. Olbermann's tweet that highlighted Musk's endorsement of Stewart also went viral.

It turns out the leading cause of early onset dementia...is being deposed. @jonstewart pic.twitter.com/v41xUYkIg2 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 13, 2024

Similarly, left-wing video producer Aaron Rupar criticized Stewart's political analysis, likening it to content found in the New York Times opinion section but on television. Rupar rejected the idea as he tweeted, "Jon Stewart still has it in terms of being funny and entertaining but the political content of this monologue is basically the New York Times op-ed page in TV form. Both sides are not in fact equally bad!"

Balance and humor return! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 13, 2024

During an interview with CBS Mornings prior to his Monday night comeback, Stewart expressed caution regarding the extent of influence that his return to The Daily Show might have on the upcoming elections. “I don’t know about hoping to have an 'influence,' but I’m hoping to have a catharsis, and a way to comment on things, and a way to express them that hopefully people will enjoy,” he said, as mentioned by The Hollywood Reporter.

Guys, Elon Musk and Ian Miles Cheong liked Jon Stewart tonight on The Daily Show. That’s all you need to know. If he keeps this up, I won’t be watching. pic.twitter.com/kWZ46xFxyT — Leopard on parade (@Leopardonbackup) February 13, 2024

In other election news, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley criticized former President Trump for making light of her husband's deployment and highlighted his history of disrespecting military personnel. Major Michael Haley of the South Carolina Army National Guard has been deployed to the Horn of Africa since June of last year. However, during a rally in Conway, South Carolina, Trump jokingly questioned Haley's loyalty, saying, "She comes over to see me at Mar-A-Lago. ‘Sir, I will never run against you’. She brought her husband. Where’s her husband? Oh, he’s away. He’s away. What happened to her husband? What happened to her husband?! Where is he?! He’s gone. He knew. He knew."