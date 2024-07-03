Jon Gosselin Warns Alec Baldwin About How Dangerous Reality TV Shows Can Really Be

Jon Gosselin, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 star, has some words of wisdom for Alec Baldwin ahead of his new reality television series The Baldwins. The former reality TV pioneer advised Baldwin to keep a steady pace, citing his own experience whereby his life went into a downward spiral after immense fame. Hence, he's asking the 66-year-old to watch out.

"My advice to Alec is to run the other way," Gosselin told an outlet per The Things. "Enjoy your career and your family. And, enjoy your life with your kids. We're all not getting any younger. I was always worried about jumping the shark, which meant, 'OK, you're filming this reality show, and then you do something different outside in the public, and now there's conflict.'"

Apparently, Baldwin is doing a reality show on TLC alongside his wife Hilaria Baldwin, which is on a similar theme as Gosselin's 2007 family drama. However, according to some insiders, the 30 Rock actor only agreed to do it because of his wife and is more mentally preoccupied with his involuntary manslaughter trial in July, per OK! Magazine.

"Hilaria's fascinated with the spotlight and wants to turn herself and her family into superstars and not just through association with Alec," the source revealed. "A lot of people around Alec think it's bonkers for him to consider doing a reality show now when he's absolutely consumed with stress and worry. He's doing this show but with a heavy heart and Hilaria's not giving him much of an option."

The It's Complicated star has been indicted by a grand jury on an involuntary manslaughter charge in January 2024, for the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming the movie Rust. According to legal papers, he was deemed responsible for the demise by "an act committed with the total disregard or indifference for the safety of others, and the act was such that an ordinary person would anticipate that death might occur under the circumstances."

Meanwhile, Gosselin recalled his own life's catastrophe stemming from the reality world when he was among the first few people to launch the show which took television by storm when its first aired in 2007. The ratings skyrocketed in the first few seasons and Gosselin and his wife Kate were among the most notable TV personalities until the family eventually fellout.

The once bonafide stars' marriage began cracking courtesy of the fame and fortune that cost the family their peace and happiness. By June 2009, the happy couple's marital bliss deteriorated and eventually, their relationship died a disastrous death, leading to high-profile drama, tabloids, and gossip columns ruthlessly ripping their family apart.

For this reason, Gosselin warns Baldwin, "Now you're going to bring drama because photographers are going to show up because they're going to try to catch you in that act. Why would you invite drama into your household when all you've been trying to do is live, you know, a private life, and then you're a paid actor. I don't think it's a good idea to put your family on television, especially your children. You're a successful actor. You're already scrutinized for certain things, and now you're going to put seven children into the public eye," concluding, "It makes no sense."

Because Gosselin has been there, done that.