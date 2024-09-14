Jon Bon Jovi Helps Talk a Lady Out of Jumping Bridge in Nashville, Fans Say 'Actual Rock and Roll Hero'

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of self-harm that some readers may find distressing.

Singer Jon Bon Jovi helped talk a woman out of her decision to jump off a bridge in Nashville. The lady was spotted lurking around the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge over Cumberland River, contemplating taking her life. According to the Washington Post, Jovi was near the location, shooting the music video for his track, The People's House, from his album, Forever. The video of the incident was later released by the Nashville police department to laud the singer and his associate's efforts that day.

The clip shows Jovi approaching the woman in blue with ease. A female accompanying him was confirmed to be his production assistant, who caressed the lone woman on her back, striking up a conversation as Jovi arrived and talked her out of her state of mind. Subsequently, he helped the woman glide over the bridge railing and hugged her assuringly. According to CNN, the woman was later taken to the hospital for a check-up and further evaluation.

Thank you Metro Nashville PD for posting this. What a human being @jonbonjovi is. 💟 — Garam To Doosti (@GaramToDoosti) September 13, 2024

The It's My Life singer was given a shout for his commendable efforts. The Nashville Police Department penned on social media, "A shout out to Jon Bon Jovi and his team for helping a woman in Nashville on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge Tuesday night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety." The singer's representative stated that Jovi wouldn't share any statement on the incident to respect the privacy of the woman.

Kindness, compassion, empathy, don't forget that we are all in this together and these can lift us out of pain. This is an example of that truth. — Ellen McLaughlin (@EllenMc98014720) September 12, 2024

Meanwhile, netizens loved Jovi's prompt action in saving a life. Users on X (formerly Twitter) flocked with words of praise. @Sker4Lyfe said, "Actual Rock and Roll Hero. #MentalHealthAwareness" @knicknamej posted, "Thank you, Jon Bon, for being a compassionate human being." @DianeHBoise chimed, "Jon Bon Jovi with his big heart and humanity…We need more people like him." In a similar vein, @EllenMc98014720 tweeted, "Kindness, compassion, empathy...don't forget that we are all in this together and these can lift us out of pain. This is an example of that truth."

Earlier this year, the musician promoted his new documentary series, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. The show sheds light on Jovi's teens and how he chose the path of music and shot to his deserving fame. The documentary also explores the singer's struggles with vocal cord surgery and how he coped with it. According to The New York Times, the 62-year-old musician said, "I’m wonderful. What you see in the film was a year and two years ago. It’s a work in progress. But it is really far down the road of recovery at this point."

If you are having thoughts about taking your own life or know of anyone who is, please contact The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-SUICIDE (784-2433)