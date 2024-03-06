Jojo Siwa Criticized for Displaying NSFW Messages and Eccentric Behavior on Social Media

Youtuber and media personality Jojo Siwa left her fans confused and worried with her recent NSFW message about 'payback'. The 20-year-old displayed eccentric behavior in images uploaded to Instagram in which she was seen dancing with friends, licking her tongue, and even weirdly laughing at the camera.

Siwa just included one word in the caption of each post, but when combined, the words spell out the message: "See you in one month. Remember Karma's a b***h". It's not clear who or what she is referring to, nor what could happen in a month, but fans are distressed about the former child star's antics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

As per The US Sun, the famed dancer will take over as a judge on Season 18 of So You Think You Can Dance for Nigel Lythgoe, 74, who announced in January that he is retiring from the reality show. However, Rolling Stone reported that she and her mother Jessalyn are accused of fostering a toxic work environment while overseeing the pop girl group XOMG POP!

The mother-daughter duo brought the group members together for their Siwa's Dance Pop Revolution reality series. In 2021, the program debuted on Peacock for a single season. Siwa and her mother are charged of beating the girls, making them go through exhausting rehearsals, making them skip school, and giving them meager compensation.

Bandmate Leigha Sanderson and her mother, Anjie, discussed their almost two-year experience in XOMG Pop! They claimed that Jessalyn called the bandmates derogatory names and, in one case, shamed them for having a disability. She was also openly nasty to them. JoJo was accused of "screaming insults at the girls during a performance," and the article stated that she "could also be nasty and domineering."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by JC Olivera

It was also reported that the young dancers were frequently paired up since Siwa and her mother both had their preferences. Leigha further claimed to the source that Jessalyn encouraged her to attend a film shoot just a few weeks after she had spinal cord surgery, forcing her to work under extreme physical duress.

Okay what is happening with Jojo Siwa is she finally going through her phase where she proves to the world she’s more than a children’s star and is an ~adult~

If so I am ready for it — Banannie (@humanlatte) March 6, 2024

"In one instance, just days before the surgery, they allege, Leigha started bleeding through her bellybutton during a rehearsal for a performance at the Children’s and Family Emmys, which was hosted by JoJo. Rather than encourage her to take a break, the Sandersons say, Jessalyn told her to put a maxi pad on it, so it wouldn’t leak onto her costume."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

Some fans expressed concern while others criticized her tone in the comments section, "I’m trying to figure out what is going on," one fan commented, as a second fan echoed, "I’m uncomfortable." "I only just opened the app and the first thing I see is JoJo Siwa is flipping me off," a third fan reacted. "I've been a fan a long time, but vengeance isn't the best way to go about this, JoJo," a fourth fan criticized. "We are adults now." "My ten-year-old niece follows and loves you," a fifth fan slammed. "This is not a classy move, especially for those kids who look up to you." A sixth fan concluded, "I flip people off too, but I don’t have photos of it and I certainly don’t post it on social media. Do better."