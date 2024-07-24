Johnny Depp's Ex-Partner Vanessa Once Demanded Him to 'Quit' This Movie with Angelina Jolie

Jealous ex-partner of Johnny Depp, Vanessa Paradis once reportedly demanded him to quit a movie he did with Angelina Jolie because of an intimate scene. Everyone's beloved Jack Sparrow starred in a film with Jolie titled The Tourist in 2010 when he was still in a relationship with Paradis. But the mother of his two children objected to the passionate shots in the film.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Paradis, allegedly, "ordered Depp to find another gig" after she learned of the sex scenes with Jolie, who at the time, fell head over heels in love with her Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star Brad Pitt. According to a story by the New York Post, Depp, and Jolie were still filming for the rest of the scenes in Venice when Paradis continued to persuade him of leaving the project midway.

Although it can be argued that Depp must have received the script months before filming, a source alleged Paradis "found out that there was a real long and intense love scene between [Depp] and Jolie" in which the 49-year-old played the role of an Interpol agent who seduces the tourist. The insider told The Post, "He's currently trying to get out of the movie, but I don't know if he's succeeded. But he's trying, and they're talking about replacing him with Brad Pitt or Leonardo DiCaprio." After being constantly persuaded by his partner of 12 years, Depp finally asked the makers to edit the shower scene from the film.

He told the producers, "Vanessa put pressure on Johnny and finally he said he wanted the shower scene out. He told the producers it cheapened the movie and I am assured that his wishes are being honored." Meanwhile, another insider said, "Angelina wanted Johnny to reconsider, but he got his way." However, at the time, a Sony Pictures spokesman, stated, "I have not heard that this scene was cut. I will have to look into it," as per Daily Star.

Apparently, Paradis was insecure about Jolie who was labeled as a relationship breaker, "Angelina comes with a reputation. She stole Brad Pitt from Jennifer Aniston when they were shooting Mr & Mrs Smith together," continued the source. "It would have been highly embarrassing for Vanessa."

The Pirates of the Caribbean star began dating the French singer in 1998. While they were still dating, the ex-couple welcomed their firstborn, a daughter named Lily-Rose Depp in 1999 followed by a son Jack Depp in 2002. Although they officially never tied the knot, the couple finally split in 2012 after spending 14 years together, as per PEOPLE.

In June 2012, the former couple officially announced they were separating through Depp's source who said it was an "amicable," citing, "They've tried for months to save the relationship, but have known for weeks that it couldn't be saved." The insider added that when Paradis was in France to promote her film Je Me Suis Fait Tout Petit, "It was all decided before she got on that plane."