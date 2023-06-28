Johnny Depp Enthralls Fans at Paris Concert as Amber Heard Returns to the Red Carpet in Italy

Johnny Depp took the stage in Paris on Sunday, June 25, for a concert with his band Hollywood Vampires. The update came just one day after his ex-wife Amber Heard made her red carpet return at a film festival in Italy post the courtroom fiasco between the yesteryear couple. The 60-year-old actor performed at the Zénith Paris, showcasing his musical talents as the band's frontman alongside rockstars Alice Cooper and Joe Perry. Depp captivated the audience with his rendition of David Bowie's Heroes and engaged with fans by waving, smiling, and even tossing guitar picks to the crowd throughout the night of the electrifying performance.

According to PEOPLE, several concert attendees expressed their support for Depp and were thrilled to see him enjoy his time. A fan, Susanne, 43, from Paris, said, "I came for Johnny... It's over. He is an artist and that's what I want to hear for myself." Dan, 70, another fan jumped in and echoed this sentiment, expressing hope for Depp's return to the film industry, stating, "I have hope for a big return in films." Whereas Phoebe, 19, shared with PEOPLE, that her previous experience seeing The Hollywood Vampires at Hellfest inspired her to attend the concert, noting, "I know him as a pirate in movies. I didn't know he made such good music."

During the concert, Depp paid tribute to his late friend and collaborator Jeff Beck, who unfortunately passed away in January. He introduced Beck's guitar, a white Stratocaster, explaining its significance and handing it to Joe Perry to perform a medley of Link Wray's Rumble and Beck's Bolero. While Depp took the stage in Paris, Amber Heard made appearances at the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy for the world premiere of her indie film, In the Fire. Discussing the movie, Heard emphasized its theme of love, stating, "It's a beautiful movie about the almost supernatural effect and force of love... It's a movie about love." Meanwhile, Depp's French film, Jeanne Du Barry, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where he spoke to reporters about his comeback to the films after a long courtroom trial with his ex-wife, Heard.

Depp and Heard reportedly settled their defamation case in December, with Heard paying him $1 million, which he pledged to donate to various charities post-trial. The trial undertook in public view as Heard emphasized that the settlement was not an admission or a concession, asserting, "There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward." As Depp continues his musical pursuits and Heard prepares for upcoming film projects, both individuals are happy living their respective lives out of the drama that once surrounded their lives during the high-profile legal battle.

