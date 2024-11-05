Johnny Depp Once Revealed Who Is His 'One True Love' And It's None of His Exes: "I Worship..."

Johnny Depp has been in love before. In fact, the actor has also shared the screen with Hollywood's most desirable females- from Angelina Jolie to Winona Ryder to Penelope Cruz to Kate Winslet. But his "one true love" is none of his exes that he's dated or got married with and his devotion to this one woman remained throughout and it is Dame Judi Dench.

Johnny Depp and Judi Dench making this scene of POTC 4 together... Just, very lovely 🥰



Happy 88th Birthday, Dame Judi Dench 🌺 pic.twitter.com/W0E23gprQB — Savvy? 🏴‍☠️ (@Savvy_CapJackie) December 9, 2022

The 61-year-old first crossed paths with Dench in the 2000 romance Chocolat and reunited a decade later in 2010 for Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides in 2010. She cameoed in the ultra-successful franchise and made a huge impression on him. Later, when he was asked about his working experience with Dench by Indie London he expressed his admiration, as per Far Out Magazine.

Johnny Depp, Dame Judi Dench, Derek Jacobi, Josh Gad, and Olivia Colman attend the 'Murder On The Orient Express' World Premiere. Image Source: Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack | Getty Images

"It's the second time I've been lucky enough to work with Dame Judi Dench: very briefly on Chocolat and very briefly on this one. She's such a major force: fun, smart, elegant, an angel," gushed Depp. However, the stars didn't align for them to work again until seven years later, when he collaborated with Dench in Kenneth Branagh's Murder on the Orient Express.

And his feelings remained the same as in an interview with AP News, he said, "I worship Judi Dench and have done for a long time. It's an honor to be in the same proximity as someone filled with gifts and talent and everything. Stardust, man. She's stardust." At the movie's premiere in 2017, he declared his devout affection for the actress and said, "Judi Dench is my one true love. She levitates."

As for the 89-year-old British actress, she reciprocated Depp's feelings during The Ellen Show in 2017 in a game of "Who'd You Rather?" The host asked her which of her leading men that she had worked with had been the sexiest. DeGeneres' list included some of Hollywood's heartthrobs like Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben Affleck, and of course Depp.

When Dench heard Depp's name, her eyes twinkled and she replied, "Johnny Depp." The host was surprised with her answer and confirmed, "The sexiest? Really?" To which she affirmed, "Yep." And it seems that the two are pretty fond of each other.

The Alice in Wonderland star's love life was in the spotlight last time for his public defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Though the relationship seemed good on the surface, it was actually in the court that the private details of their tumultuous marriage became known to the world. On June 1, 2022, the highly publicized legal battle concluded in favor of Depp.

The ex-couple first met on the sets of their film The Rum Diary in 2011. Though they were linked with each other back then, Depp was still in a long-term relationship with the French musician and actress Vanessa Paradis and the mother of his two children Lily-Rose Depp and Jack Christopher Depp, per PEOPLE.

Despite being head over heels in love with each other, Heard and Depp called it quits barely 15 months after getting married in 2015. The ex-couple had no children and their brief romance was marred with domestic abuse allegations and an ugly end to their relationship.