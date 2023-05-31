There Was a Time When Johnny Depp Called Himself a 'Lucky Man' for Having Amber Heard in His Life

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have attracted significant media attention because of the defamation trial. Following the conclusion of their marriage in 2016, the former couple engaged in a legal dispute concerning an opinion piece written by Heard in The Washington Post in 2018. However, there was a period when Depp expressed gratitude for having Heard as a significant presence in his life, considering himself fortunate. A recently resurfaced interview from 2015 features the Pirates of the Caribbean actor expressing great admiration for Heard during the premiere of her film The Danish Girl.

At the premiere of the movie, Johnny Depp voiced his inability to choose a single aspect he loves most about his then-wife, Amber Heard, as he believed she has an abundance of incredible qualities. In 2015, Depp expressed his thoughts to E! News in the following manner: “We connect on a lot of levels, but the first things that really got me was she’s an aficionado of the blues. I would play a song, some old obscure blues song, and she knew what it was. She’s very, very literate, she’s a voracious reader as I have been so we connected on that level as well. And she’s kind of brilliant. I’m a lucky man."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merritt

The initial encounter between the former couple took place on the set of their joint film, The Rum Diary, in 2011. During his court testimony, Depp reminisced about his first meeting with his Heard while testifying against her. "She displayed attentiveness, love, intelligence, kindness, humor, and understanding. We found many commonalities," he stated, according to People. The Golden Globe winner revealed that their early interactions possessed a forbidden aspect, as he was in a relationship with Vanessa Paradis at that time, while Heard was dating Tasya van Ree. "That moment, was, it was, it felt like something, it felt like something I should not be feeling. I think there was something in the [film's] kiss in the shower that was real," Depp reportedly told the courtroom.

During the trial, Heard also discussed their initial interactions with the jury, stating, "We engaged in conversations about literature, music, and poetry. We explored the works of obscure writers and discussed interesting books and pieces of poetry that I hadn't come across anyone else who knew or referenced or appreciated."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merritt

After tying the knot in an intimate ceremony on a private island in 2015, the couple's relationship came to an end a mere 15 months later. Heard filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, and also obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp following allegations of domestic violence, according to People. In August 2016, the couple reached a divorce settlement amounting to $7 million. However, their relationship took a bitter turn in March 2019 when Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife.

The lawsuit stemmed from a 2018 op-ed that Heard wrote for The Washington Post, where she shared her experiences of discrimination following her allegations of domestic abuse against Depp. In the op-ed, she expressed her intent to raise awareness and provide greater support for women who speak out about violence. On April 11, 2022, the court proceedings for the case commenced, unveiling a series of shocking allegations from both actors, accusing each other of physical, emotional and mental abuse.