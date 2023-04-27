John Stamos Says He Once Played a Role in Olsen Twins' 'Full House' Exit

Full House star John Stamos shared that he briefly got the OG twins Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen fired from the hit sitcom because they “kept screaming” during a scene with co-star Dave Coulier. “Okay, so we're doing the scene; Joey and I are changing the baby, right?... I think I was holding her under the armpits and Dave was holding her little feet and we take her in the kitchen and we hose her down,” Stamos, who played Jesse Katsopolis on the series, recalled on the Good Guys Podcast during a recent episode, according to Page Six.

Stamos, 59, said they “put a fan on her, wrapped her up in paper towels.” However, the sisters, who would share the role of playing Michelle Tanner, were both “screaming.” “They wanted to be anywhere else but there and so did I. They were 11 months old, God bless them. They kept switching them,” he added. The Fuller House alum admitted that filming that difficult scene with the Olsen twins affected him and he called for the siblings to be fired from the show. “I couldn’t deal with it,” he explained. “I said, 'This is not gonna work, guys.' I screamed at them, 'Get rid of them. I can’t work like this.'”

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen were subsequently briefly removed from Full House. But their replacements, according to Stamos, “weren’t attractive.” “They brought on these two red-headed kids. I’m sure their parents loved them and thought they were attractive,” he said. “It had nothing to do with them being red-headed … but they weren’t attractive. It was a day or something; we tried the other kids, it didn’t work." After a few days, Stamos said he demanded that the Olsen twins be rehired. “I said, ‘Bring the Olsens back! These kids are terrible,'” he shared. When asked if the It Takes Two actresses knew that Stamos had tried to get rid of them, he replied, “They do now.”

According to Variety, the hit sitcom served as a breakthrough for the Olsen twins, who went on to gain international fame by headlining various TV movies and direct-to-DVD films such as Passport to Paris and Our Lips are Sealed. Stamos reprised his Full House role on Netflix’s sequel series Fuller House, which ran for five seasons, with 75 episodes.

After gaining fame as Hollywood’s OG twins, the Olsens eventually retired from acting and pursued a career in the fashion industry. Their combined net worth, as per Celebrity Net Worth, is an estimated $500 million. According to Cosmopolitan, Mary-Kate and Ashley started out earning $2,400 per episode, which was later increased to $25,000 per episode, and then eventually they jumped up to $80,000 per episode starring as Michelle Tanner on Full House. In 2007, Forbes put Mary-Kate and Ashley on its Richest Women in Entertainment list and estimated that their combined net worth was $100 million.