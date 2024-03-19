John Oliver Roasts Kate Middleton's Photoshop Blunder

In a recent episode of HBO’s Last Week Tonight, John Oliver couldn’t resist poking fun at Kate Middleton's editing skills, or lack thereof. He cleverly quipped, “A certain someone’s Adobe free trial expired in a pretty public manner,” referring to the infamous mishandled family photo of the Princess of Wales.

The 42-year-old princess, who had abdominal surgery in January as previously reported by Inquisitr, shared a photo of herself with her three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5; however, many quickly pointed out that the image didn't look real. She acknowledged that she was editing the image a day later. "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day," Kate posted on March 11 on X.

The comedian has already cracked jokes over Kate's condition. In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, he shared his thoughts on the subject with Andy Cohen. Even though the thirty minutes were not a full investigation into the mystery surrounding Middleton, Oliver's teasing comment becomes more relevant in light of his possible admission that he went too far in a previous appearance on the same program.

Oliver reflected on the event and said, "I was out. I thought, let’s all just ignore this, we’ve moved on—until the photoshop thing. It feels like you’re almost handling badly in an impressive way at this point,” as per Yahoo.

He went on, "There’s a non-zero chance she died 18 months ago. They might be Weekend at Bernie’s-ing this situation. I’m not saying it happened! I’m saying it’s non-zero until proven otherwise. Until you see her with a copy of today’s newspaper." A bystander reported seeing Kate and her husband, Prince William, in England around the middle of March.

"After all the rumors that had been going 'round, I was stunned to see them there," the insider said. "Kate was out shopping with William, and she looked happy and she looked well. The kids weren’t with them, but it’s such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops," they continued. However, according to a different source, Kate simply wanted some alone time following a tough year.

“She and William have been under intense stress ever since Harry and Meghan left the family. They spent three years just waiting for the next horrific media interview. On top of that, they have moved house, the kids have moved school, the Queen died, and she became Princess of Wales. It’s not surprising she got ill, and it’s not surprising she needs a break from it all to get better," an insider informed The Daily Beast.