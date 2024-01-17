John Oliver and his famous Last Week Tonight team grabbed the Emmy for Outstanding Scripted Variety Series on Monday night, only for Oliver’s happiness to be short-lived. Backstage, during an Entertainment Tonight (ET) interview, Oliver learned of former President Donald Trump’s glorious victory in the Iowa caucuses, prepping the stage for a literal mic-drop moment. In a snarky response to Nischelle Turner, Oliver quipped, "Thanks very much for taking this magical moment and reminding me that joy is ephemeral, pain is forever." With a dash of sarcasm, he added, "I'm glad I heard it first on ET. This is going to be a fun year." Oliver concluded the banter by dramatically dropping his microphone in resignation.

As per the reports of Reuters, Trump’s win in the first 2024 Republican Iowa caucuses marked a prominent development in his quest for the GOP nomination. Despite facing several criminal charges, Trump secured over half the votes, further consolidating his apparent position as the frontrunner for the 2024 election against Democrat President Joe Biden. Trump’s triumph, with 51% of the votes, surpassed previous records for Iowa Republican contests, flaunting his enduring popularity among Republican voters. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley lagged, failing to emerge as the chief opponents. Trump’s unprecedented margin in Iowa further spiked his claim that his nomination is all but assured, given his substantial lead in national polls.

As per HuffPost, expressing gratitude on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote, "THANK YOU IOWA, I LOVE YOU ALL!!!" The twice-impeached ex-prez aims to accelerate the process by securing convincing early primary wins to defeat potential rivals. Despite facing challenges and criminal charges related to the Capitol riot and attempts to overturn the 2020 election, Trump’s evergrowing popularity was evident in Iowa.

#LastWeekTonight With John Oliver wins Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/lfeolDrO4K — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024

As per the reports of CNN, at his victory party, Trump exclaimed, “The big night is going to be in November, when we take back our country,” while his supporters were chanting, “Trump, Trump, Trump.” As per the sources of BBC, nearly two-thirds of caucus-goers inclined toward his false claims about voter fraud, with more than 60% believing he would still be fit to serve as president even if convicted of a crime.

Trump's dominant position within the Republican Party was highlighted by his victory in Iowa, marking a significant step toward becoming the party's nominee for the November presidential election. Although he faces a formidable challenge from Haley in New Hampshire, where polls show a narrowing lead, Trump remains the overwhelming favorite in the race. Yet, suffice it to say that Oliver's mic-drop moment at the Emmys encapsulated the unpredictability and dramatic nature of American politics, as Trump's victory added another layer of intrigue to the unfolding political landscape.

