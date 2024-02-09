John Oliver Described George Santos' Expulsion as a 'Reverse Beetlejuice Situation'

Last year, John Oliver happily talked about George Santos getting kicked out of Congress and jokingly suggested that Santos should star in a Bravo TV show. Following Santos' expulsion, Oliver, on his Friday night show, mocked the Congressman, and expressed disbelief over the delay in the House's decision, according to Vanity Fair. During a recent episode, he said, “Apparently it takes three tries to get rid of him—a sort of reverse-Beetlejuice situation, if you will.” Oliver extended an invitation to Andy Cohen, the Bravo host, urging him to consider offering the ousted Congressman an opportunity on his television program.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Slaven Vlasic

Adding to his joy, Oliver found satisfaction in the Ethics reports revealing that Santos had spent donor money on personal luxuries. These indulgences ranged from Botox and Hermes items to vacations in the Hamptons and Las Vegas, with a surprising addition of OnlyFans in the mix. According to The Independent, he said, “But I have to say, if you’re going to do something you’re not supposed to do, that is the way to f**ing to do it! Looking good. Going out. And getting off on gig economy porn? How am I supposed to be mad? He spent campaign funds vibing out on diva s**."

Expanding on the subject, Oliver delved into the opposition research known as 'The George Santos Vulnerability Report,' a commissioned study initiated by Santos himself. Oliver said, “Even the cover was damning." He further added, "It’s a photo that says ‘Opening for Sebastian Maniscalco,’ or ‘I faked my own death for the insurance money: A TED Talk.’” Santos faced expulsion from Congress in December of the previous year following the publication of a damning House Ethics Committee report, laying out compelling evidence of his breach of federal law.

John Oliver suggests George Santos’ next move: ‘The Real Housewives’ https://t.co/g5b8h5zu2Q — Independent Arts (@IndyArts) December 6, 2023

The report accused Santos of fabricating claims about lending personal funds to his 2022 congressional campaign, subsequently reimbursing himself from campaign funds for these purported loans. Notably, the congressman, indicted on 23 federal charges in October of the previous year, gained attention for his comments. He also claimed that the report was a “dirty biased act and one that tramples all over my rights”. Santos' time in Congress was marked by frequent controversies. Oliver then summarized all the scandals that the controversial congressman had been part of for his audience.

George Santos doesn’t belong in Congress, says John Oliver, “he belongs on Bravo.”



Click the image to read more: https://t.co/Iq2nGGFzgm — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 4, 2023

He said, "Just think of everything he packed in during his brief time on the national stage, like when he implied that his young niece had been kidnapped from a playground in Queens, possibly in retaliation for his comments about China. Or the '9/11 claimed my mother's life,' even though she wasn't even in New York at the time. That kind of messiness isn't just 'friends of' behavior, it's full-on Housewife!" Furthermore, Oliver declared, “The truth is: This man never belonged in Congress. He belongs on Bravo.” Requesting Cohen, Oliver then said, “Call this man now, Cohen! And pay him what he is worth.”