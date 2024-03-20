Joe Scarborough Slams Donald Trump's Defense of 'Bloodbath' Comments, Says 'We're Not Stupid'

In a recent episode of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, the spotlight was on the controversial remarks made by former President Donald Trump at a rally over the weekend. His reference to a potential "bloodbath" in America if he isn't re-elected stirred up quite a debate, especially regarding attempts to justify or clarify his words.

NEW: MSNBC host Joe Scarborough has deleted his ‘Bloodbath’ tweet after getting called out by Elon Musk.



The propagandist claimed Trump said he would conduct “another bloodbath” if he lost the election, however Trump was talking about the auto industry.



Scarborough has not yet… pic.twitter.com/AQCTLdTNus — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 17, 2024

Following those remarks, there was a controversy over headlines that said Trump was advocating violence rather than merely issuing a grave economic warning. In an attempt to clear things up, Trump's team claimed that the Republican nominee was just discussing the auto sector and/or the economy at the time he made those remarks about a "bloodbath." Joe Scarborough, though, didn't buy it.

Joe Scarborough is having an UNHINGED Meltdown because he got called out for amplifying the fake “Bloodbath” Hoax 🤣



pic.twitter.com/IRkQGPo3nB — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 18, 2024

Scarborough clarified Trump's intended message, honing in on the term "bloodbath" and Trump's subsequent statement, "and that's going to be the least of it." "I’ve never really heard people discuss macroeconomics, in terms of bloodbaths. But maybe, maybe so. But let’s just say for argument’s sake. But then he says, “and that’s going to be the least of it,” as per Yahoo.

I guess they didn’t look up the definition. pic.twitter.com/26gPTYHBg3 — Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat_) March 17, 2024

"You think there’s going to be a bloodbath in the auto industry, even if you take that argument at face value, which again, given the tone of the rest of the speech, “bloodbath”? I’m not so sure he’s talking about the niceties of international trade there." Scarborough's message was very clear. He wanted people to understand that Trump stated some alarming statements and trying to explain them differently didn't make any sense.

As they talked more, Scarborough said Trump's words shouldn't be made nicer or ignored. He wanted people to look at Trump's words more clearly, without trying to make them seem better or worse because of politics. "But let’s just take that argument as is. Then he goes on and he says “that’s going to be the least of it” and repeats it. “It’s going to be the least of it.” Obviously, he’s talking about a bloodbath for America. It’s laid out in the terms of it," as per Mediaite.

"And these idiots, on Twitter, these idiots, on cable news, these idiots on Sunday shows, “Well, President’s, you know, he was talking only about the auto industry. And this is one more–” It’s just bullshit. Let me say that at 6:15 a.m., it’s just bullshit. He knew what he was doing. We’re not stupid. Americans aren’t stupid. He was talking about a bloodbath. Sometimes a bloodbath means a bloodbath. And when you finish this by saying, “and that’s just going to be the least of it”… Seriously, these people may be stupid. We’re not." He urged viewers to see through the rhetoric and recognize the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the importance of holding leaders accountable for their words and actions.