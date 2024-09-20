Joe Rogan Gives a Verdict on Kamala Harris' Campaign, Highlights the Moment She Unnerved Trump

Podcaster Joe Rogan recently opined that Vice President Kamala Harris is giving her best shot as she runs against Republican nominee, Donald Trump for the upcoming presidential elections. Commenting on last week's presidential debate on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, he stated, "Whoever is helping her, whoever is coaching her, whoever is the puppet master running the strings, you are doing a f*** amazing job,"

He added, "Whatever they are doing, whoever is writing those speeches...coaching her. She is nailing it." According to the Daily Mail, the UFC commentator also pointed out the moment Harris successfully unsettled the former President. He highlighted how Harris had goaded Trump during the event by arguing that his rallies are dull and people often leave midway while he is still speaking.

This he argued triggered Trump to double down that he has 'the best crowds.' Reflecting on the same, Rogan mocked, "He [Trump] couldn't help himself." In conversation with comedian, Tom Segura, he argued, "The difference in that debate was not a difference in who is going to have better policies, who is going to be better for the country. The difference in the debate...was who was better prepared."

The controversial statement by the podcaster hasn't received any retaliation from the ex-POTUS as of now. Rogan had cited Harris' speech in Georgia, to sing praises of her. "I do have to say that one speech she gave right after they decided she was going to be the nominee, that one speech where she said, ‘If you are going to say something, why don’t you say it to my face?’ It was great timing," the Independent reported.

As per the Daily Mail, Harris has toppled the businessman-turned-politician by five points among registered voters after the September 10 debate, which addressed several themes of national concern like abortion rights, foreign relations, the economy, and the future of the Americans under the next POTUS. When Harris poked Trump earlier, before the debate, by saying, "I do hope you will reconsider meeting me on the debate stage because as the saying goes, if you got something to say, say it to my face!" it triggered the business tycoon into confirming he isn't chickening out of the war of words and would see her on the ABC platform.

Rogan called it a big leap in Harris' career as she stood up against a political bully and challenged him to appear for the debate. As of now, no further debates between the two will happen as Trump confirmed that he would not debate the Democrat nominee again. On Truth Social, he penned, "There will be no third debate." He asserted, "When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, 'I WANT A REMATCH,' ...and [so] she [Harris] immediately called for a second debate."