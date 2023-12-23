Joe Rogan Gets Checked On-Air After Mocking Joe Biden for Something Donald Trump Said

According to Variety, the recent episode of Joe Rogan's podcast delved into how a significant number of Americans who voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 elections are expressing regret due to purported declines in the 46th President's mental sharpness. However, during his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan attempted to support his argument by incorrectly attributing a gaffe to Biden that Donald Trump actually made. Surprisingly, even Rogan's producers felt compelled to intervene and correct him during the live podcast recording, as depicted in a clip from Thursday's episode featuring a conversation between Rogan and his guest, MMA fighter Bo Nickal.

Oh my God. Joe Rogan tried to say Biden is unqualified by claiming he said something that TRUMP said.



He got fact checked in real time. This is amazing.



(h/t @Mediaite) pic.twitter.com/qlY9xvPhOS — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) December 22, 2023

In his discussion, Rogan attempted to critique President Biden's supposed mental decline by attempting to highlight recent comments that should render him unfit for running in the 2024 elections. In particular, the podcaster and his guest slammed the POTUS for allegedly saying that the United States lost the Revolutionary War due to a lack of airports, as per Mediaite. Nickal said, “Yeah, what the hell? It’s crazy." Rogan added, "If you had any other job, and you were talking like that, they would go, ‘Hey, you’re done.’”

For an extended period, the conversation persisted, with both individuals disparaging Biden and offering staunch defense for Trump. But there was one glaring problem with Rogan's claims—it was Trump, not Biden, who had made the airport remark.

Joe Rogan mocks President Biden (”You’re done.”) for saying “We didn't have enough airports” during the Revolutionary War, then realizes Trump is the one who said it. Biden just quoted Trump to mock him. Oops.



pic.twitter.com/VGmicT7JNE — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 22, 2023

Following this discourse on The Joe Rogan Experience, the show's producer, Jamie Vernon, intervened shortly after the exchange to rectify Rogan's misattribution, playing the clip that Rogan had referenced, revealing it to be a video of Biden ridiculing Trump for his comments about airports during the Revolutionary War.

Hey @joerogan, you gonna apologize for this? And btw, when you lied and accused Biden of saying this you said it was evidence that Biden is losing his mind, but when you were fact checked & told that Trump actually said it, you said Trump just “fucked up.” Why the hypocrisy Joe? https://t.co/atx9ibPD2g — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 22, 2023

Following this, Vernon proceeded to showcase another video clip during the show, featuring Trump's remarks from the 'Salute to America' event on July 4, 2019. In this footage, the former President lauded the valiant military endeavors of Americans during the conflict against Great Britain, emphasizing their contributions to that historic war. Soon Rogan responded by saying, “Oh, so [Trump] fucked up.” Nickal also stated, “That’s the thing about media these days. You gotta look into it.” As Rogan's video podcast audience observed, his expression changed noticeably when the team aired the clip.

So Joe Rogan did a 180 and decided it's not mental incompetence because it was Trump who said it instead of Biden. This is why you can't depend on podcasters to tell you the truth. Just look at Ted Cruz as a prime example of saying anything possible so he gets viewers. https://t.co/ua7NaUFwLa — Russell Foster A New Texas (@RussellFosterTX) December 22, 2023

The viral spread of the mistake swiftly captured attention on platform X, previously recognized as Twitter, with numerous users contributing their thoughts and reactions to the incident. Many users slammed the podcaster. "Oh my God. Joe Rogan tried to say Biden is unqualified by claiming he said something that TRUMP said. He got fact-checked in real-time. This is amazing," one user stated. Furthermore, another user wrote, "Props to them for not editing it out...but this is the hypocrisy that drives me crazy." Moving on, a third user noted, "Yep, he is frequently fact-checked and admits when he is wrong, one of the things that makes the podcast great."

