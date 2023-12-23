INQUISITR.COM / Entertainment

Joe Rogan Gets Checked On-Air After Mocking Joe Biden for Something Donald Trump Said

By Simran Kumari
Published on : 02:47 PST, Dec 23, 2023
Joe Rogan Gets Checked On-Air After Mocking Joe Biden for Something Donald Trump Said
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photos By (L) David Dee Delgado; (M) Michael S. Schwartz; (R) Drew Angerer

According to Variety, the recent episode of Joe Rogan's podcast delved into how a significant number of Americans who voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 elections are expressing regret due to purported declines in the 46th President's mental sharpness. However, during his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan attempted to support his argument by incorrectly attributing a gaffe to Biden that Donald Trump actually made. Surprisingly, even Rogan's producers felt compelled to intervene and correct him during the live podcast recording, as depicted in a clip from Thursday's episode featuring a conversation between Rogan and his guest, MMA fighter Bo Nickal.

 

Also Read: Here's Why Donald Trump Thinks Kamala Harris is a Better Presidential Candidate Than Joe Biden

 

In his discussion, Rogan attempted to critique President Biden's supposed mental decline by attempting to highlight recent comments that should render him unfit for running in the 2024 elections. In particular, the podcaster and his guest slammed the POTUS for allegedly saying that the United States lost the Revolutionary War due to a lack of airports, as per Mediaite. Nickal said, “Yeah, what the hell? It’s crazy." Rogan added, "If you had any other job, and you were talking like that, they would go, ‘Hey, you’re done.’”

 

 

For an extended period, the conversation persisted, with both individuals disparaging Biden and offering staunch defense for Trump. But there was one glaring problem with Rogan's claims—it was Trump, not Biden, who had made the airport remark.

 

Also Read: Trump Says, ‘I’m Not An Insurrectionist’ As President Biden Says It Is 'Self-evident'

 

Following this discourse on The Joe Rogan Experience, the show's producer, Jamie Vernon, intervened shortly after the exchange to rectify Rogan's misattribution, playing the clip that Rogan had referenced, revealing it to be a video of Biden ridiculing Trump for his comments about airports during the Revolutionary War.

 

Also Read: ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Actor John Schneider Says President Joe Biden and Hunter Should Be ‘Publicly Hung’

 

Following this, Vernon proceeded to showcase another video clip during the show, featuring Trump's remarks from the 'Salute to America' event on July 4, 2019. In this footage, the former President lauded the valiant military endeavors of Americans during the conflict against Great Britain, emphasizing their contributions to that historic war. Soon Rogan responded by saying, “Oh, so [Trump] fucked up.” Nickal also stated, “That’s the thing about media these days. You gotta look into it.” As Rogan's video podcast audience observed, his expression changed noticeably when the team aired the clip.

 

 

The viral spread of the mistake swiftly captured attention on platform X, previously recognized as Twitter, with numerous users contributing their thoughts and reactions to the incident. Many users slammed the podcaster. "Oh my God. Joe Rogan tried to say Biden is unqualified by claiming he said something that TRUMP said. He got fact-checked in real-time. This is amazing," one user stated. Furthermore, another user wrote, "Props to them for not editing it out...but this is the hypocrisy that drives me crazy." Moving on, a third user noted, "Yep, he is frequently fact-checked and admits when he is wrong, one of the things that makes the podcast great."

More from Inquisitr

Here's How The Biden Family Made a Fortune Using James Biden’s Shell Company ‘Lion Hall Group’

Joe Biden's Daughter Ashley Biden Faces Financial Scrutiny, Owes Over $5,000 in Taxes

Share this article: Joe Rogan Gets Checked On-Air After Mocking Joe Biden for Something Donald Trump Said
Joe Biden Donald Trump
More from Inquisitr