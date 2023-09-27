Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Biden Allegedly Received More Than $250K in Wire Transactions From Beijing

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden is in the hot seat once more after it was reported that he allegedly received wired transactions worth $250K that had originated in Beijing. Fox News reported via sources that the beneficiary address listed included his father’s residential address in Delaware for monetary funds. Hunter allegedly got more than the mentioned amount via his Chinese business partners back in 2019 just before his father could take office.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Logan Mock-Bunting

White House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky has been actively involved in investigating Hunter’s business endeavors and President Joe's possible illegal involvement with these ventures. The President’s son has been facing the heat recently for his legal troubles amid his father’s intense election campaign which is already commencing at a rapid pace.

As a formal procedure in an investigation, Comer reportedly even summoned financial records of the account under scrutiny and in turn came across two wires whose primary source of origin was Beijing and was linked to BHR Partners.

🚨BREAKING🚨



I just subpoenaed & obtained two bank wires revealing Hunter Biden received payments originating from Beijing in 2019 when Joe Biden was running for President.



Joe Biden’s Delaware home is listed as the beneficiary address for both money wires from China. pic.twitter.com/jzRX2o1hB1 — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) September 26, 2023

BHR Partners is reportedly a joint venture between Hunter’s Rosemont Seneca and a Chinese Investment Firm known as Bohai Capital. A little more about the President’s son’s company is that the entirety of this private equity firm is governed by the Bank of China Limited. Hunter was once even on the Board of Directors for the very same company.

With regards to the wire transactions received, the first one ever to be sent to Hunter was recorded on the 26th of July 2019. The amount as noted was $10K and was allegedly sent across from a person named Ms. Wang Xin. As of now, information about this person and the possible connection to such a transaction remains concealed and unknown.

BREAKING: Months after Biden announced his candidacy in 2019, the Chinese sent Hunter a quarter of a million dollars to Joe Biden's Wilmington Delaware address. Joe Biden shook the hand of the guy that sent Hunter the money, had coffee with him, spoke to him on the phone and… pic.twitter.com/dXR1ZlSQor — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) September 27, 2023

The second one sent to Hunter was on the 2nd of August, 2019 which is around the same time his father Joe, who was Vice President at the time was running for President. This amount sent was much higher than before. A whopping $250K from the CEO of BHR Partners Li Xiang Sheng who also goes by Jonathan Li, and Ms. Tan Ling were recorded. Details of Ling’s role and connection to the case are still in the unknown with an active probing in place.

Image Source: Getty Images | Kris Connor

The official address as listed by sources for the beneficiary for the wires was as follows: “Robert Hunter Biden, Address: 1209 Barley Mill Rd. Wilmington, Delaware.” Before moving to the White House after earning the honor of the President of The United States of America, this was where Joe and his family resided.

Seems like a good time to share this … listen as Joe Biden denies over and over again that he ever spoke with his son about his foreign business dealings

pic.twitter.com/wRa5wZg9sv — ShotGunBonnie (@ShotGun_Bonnie) July 31, 2023

Sources further note that all these transfers took place within the timeframe of mere months after Joe announced his candidacy. However, in 2019, Joe claimed that he “never discussed with my son or brother or anyone else anything having to do with their business, period.” A response from the Biden family is yet to be issued amid recent information that has come to light.

