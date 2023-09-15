Joe Biden Uses Humorous ‘Bedtime’ Remark To Dodge Question About Meeting China's President

President Joe Biden ended a debate on China's relationship with the United States with a bit of humor in a candid moment at a news conference in Hanoi, Vietnam. After two exhausting days at the G20 meeting in New Delhi, India, the President made a lighthearted joke, stating, "But I tell you what, I don't know about you, but I'm going to bed."

President Biden remarked during a press conference in response to a question regarding his meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. The President's two-nation trip to India and Vietnam drew a lot of attention, especially since his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin were both notably absent from the G20 Summit, reports Mirror.

Also Read: Biden's Impeachment Inquiry Will 'Expose The Truth,' Says Marjorie Taylor Greene

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch

In a lighthearted moment during the news conference, President Biden said, "I tell you what, I don't know about you, but I'm going to bed." This remark was made in answer to a question regarding why he did not meet with President Xi Jinping during the G20 Summit. Following his admission, a journalist yelled a question concerning the president's meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, whom he met this weekend at the G20 summit. "What did you talk about with Mr. Li? You said you spoke with the number two from China in India today," the reporter inquired.

Biden looking weary, added, "Yeah, we talked…we talked about…we talked about it at the conference. Overall, we talked about stability." He said, "We talked about making sure that the Third World, the Third World….the Southern Hemisphere had access to change. It had access." "It wasn't confrontational at all," Biden added. "Thank you, everybody. This ends the press conference," a member of staff abruptly said. "Thanks, everyone."

Biden announces randomly that he is going to go to bed.



pic.twitter.com/egEJWuTAXQ — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) September 11, 2023

Also Read: US Poll Divided Over Joe Biden’s Impeachment Inquiry After Son Hunter Biden Was Criminally Charged

However, it is critical to examine President Biden's words in context. Some have cited these instances as evidence of tiredness or questioned his capacity to adequately handle the rigors of foreign diplomacy. Conservatives, in particular, have used these instances to bolster their assertions that the President is not completely engaged or capable.

The White House has replied to similar critiques by emphasizing the President's hectic schedule, which includes attending the G20 conference in India and visiting Vietnam. President Biden's hectic itinerary includes meetings in Vietnam and a 9/11 remembrance in Alaska, according to White House Deputy Communications Director Herbie Ziskend. In doing so, the administration hoped to dispel any ideas that the President is not aggressively carrying out his responsibilities, per Live Mint.

Also Read: Joe Biden Dismisses Impeachment Probe Alleging That Republicans Want To Shut Down the Government

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch

President Biden's visit to Vietnam also resulted in the restoration of a comprehensive strategic alliance between the United States and Vietnam. The goal of this partnership is to strengthen the US-Vietnam relationship by highlighting common goals of peace, prosperity, and long-term development. Importantly, the President stated that this collaboration was not intended to isolate China, per Fox News. Instead, it attempts to secure the observance of international laws and standards in a variety of spheres, including airspace and marine activity.

More from Inquisitr

Donald Trump Had a ‘Private’ Discussion About Joe Biden’s Impeachment With House GOPers

Donald Trump Emerges as the Popular Choice for 2024 Presidential Election Against Joe Biden