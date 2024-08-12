Joe Biden Reveals Why He Finally Exited the Presidential Race: 'Going to Hurt Them...'

In a shocking turn of events a few weeks ago, President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race after his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump that sparked questions about his mental acuity. Instead, Biden endorsed his Vice President Kamala Harris and requested Democrats to rally behind her. In a recent interview, Biden shared that he decided so because he was worried that his candidacy might be detrimental to the Democratic party. His main goal, as reported by Newsweek, was to keep the focus on defeating Donald Trump in November.

During an interview with CBS—his first since announcing that he would not run for reelection—Biden explained, "The polls we had showed that it was a neck-and-neck race... would have been down to the wire. But what happened was, a number of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought that I was going to hurt them in the races." He added, "I was concerned if I stayed in the race, that would be the topic. You'd be interviewing me about 'Why did Nancy Pelosi say,' 'Why did so-and-so'... And I thought it'd be a real distraction, number one."

"Number two, when I ran the first time, I thought of myself as a transition President. I can't even say how old I am...it's hard for me to get it out of my mouth. But things got moving so quickly, it didn't happen, and the combination was that I thought it a critical issue for me still— it's not a joke— maintaining this democracy," Biden confessed, as reported by Business Standard. "I thought it was important because, although it's a great honor being president, I think I have an obligation to the country to do what [is] the most important thing you can do, and that is, we must, we must, we must defeat Trump," he asserted.

Subsequently, the current POTUS warned, "Mark my words. Watch what happens. It's a danger. He's a genuine danger to American security." He continued, "All the stuff about 'If I lose it will be a bloodbath,' he means what he says [but] we don't take him seriously." Biden further told the interviewer, "When I announced my candidacy to run way back for president, I said, 'We've got to do three things— restore the soul of America, build the economy from the middle out and the bottom up, not the top down, and bring the country together."

🇺🇸BIDEN ADMITS HE WAS PUSHED OUT OF THE RACE BY TOP DEMOCRATS



“Look, the polls had shown that it was a neck and neck race and would’ve been down to the wire.



What happened was a number of my democratic colleagues in the House and the Senate thought I was gonna hurt them in… https://t.co/5QUkr8E9Fw pic.twitter.com/YonHtgXml5 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 11, 2024

Additionally, he disclosed that he would campaign for the Harris-Walz ticket, adding that Harris and Tim Walz make a strong team. "I talk to [Harris] frequently, and by the way, I've known her running mate...[he] is a great guy. As we say, if we grew up in the same neighborhood, we'd have been friends. He's my kind of guy. He's real, he's smart. I've known him for several decades. I think it's a hell of a team," he opined. Reflecting on his debate performance, Biden stated, "All I can say is, 'Watch.' That's all. Look, I had a really, really bad day in that debate because I was sick. But I have no serious problem."