Joe Biden Once Prioritized Slaughterhouse Workers Over 'Cheaper Hamburgers' Amid Meat Shortages

For Joe Biden, workers' well-being was a priority over rising food prices. Back in 2020, during the Coronavirus pandemic, the then Vice President joined forces with chef José Andrés and participated in a Yahoo News virtual town hall to discuss the potential meat shortages and escalating grocery prices. Biden stated that ensuring the safety of the slaughterhouse workers and the employees working in the processing plants was a prime concern. He asserted that although strict COVID regulations could potentially reduce the output, the well-being of workers employed in the meat factories cannot be undermined.

"Whether it's cattle, whether it's beef, whether it's pigs, whether it's chicken, they're moving down that line faster and faster and faster to increase the profit rate," Biden addressed, as per PEOPLE. However, he noted that with the price hikes, people are also getting sick which the authorities should take into consideration, first and foremost.

NEW: @ChefJoseAndres on why "every American should read 'The Jungle,'" Upton Sinclair's 1906 novel, and how it relates to food security amid the coronavirus pandemic #YahooNewsTownHall pic.twitter.com/kRPx5ztQf9 — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) May 19, 2020

He continued, "People are getting sicker; people are getting hurt. The very thing we should be doing now is making sure these people are protected, that they have space six feet apart, and that they have shields around them to slow the process up. Make sure they have the protective gear, make sure they are being taken care of." He added, "Absolutely positively, no worker's life is worth me getting a cheaper hamburger. No worker's life is worth that. That's what the hell's happened here. We don't treat the workers well at all across the board...We have obligations to workers; we have obligations to the community."

The meat packing plants are breeding grounds for the virus because of the low temperature, lack of UV, and lack of sterilization happening. The virus is most easily transferred when the temperature is between freezing and 60f with no UV exposure. #coronavirus #meatshortage #COVID — Paul M. Cuenin (@P_M_Cu) April 28, 2020

During COVID-19, meat aisles at supermarkets remained empty. The employees still working at their own risk were catching the virus at a rate of knots. As employees fell sick, production slowed. Established grocers like Kroger and Costco added purchase limits at their major stores to prevent hoarding and keep the demand and supply chain going for as long as they could.

Switching to meat alternatives during the #MeatShortage? In a study from Jan 2020 we found that the general population would be interested in trying chicken (62%) and beef (65%) substitutes.

Download our #COVID deck: https://t.co/mkLyDoLHcU pic.twitter.com/OQx0xn4p2b — HarrisX (@Harris_X_) April 28, 2020

Industry experts weighed in on the challenges of the shortages and predicted that the complications would linger as long as the pandemic was on. Patrick Stover, dean of Texas A&M University's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and director of Texas A&M AgriLife Research said, "What we're seeing is an imbalance between production and consumption, which is disrupting the entire value chain," as per CNBC.

Translation: “I don’t care how many low-wage American workers die or how dangerous their working conditions are. Tyson can kill as many people as it wants for free on my watch.”



Trump shielding meat processing plants from liability for killing employees. #COVID #meatshortage pic.twitter.com/486jylb6dl — Serene (@MythSerene) April 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, who was president back then, demanded that the meat-processing plants should stay open during the pandemic. To that effect, he signed an executive order alongside Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that deemed these plants 'critical' facilities that shouldn't be shut despite the rising global health concerns. "We're going to sign an executive order today, I believe, and that'll solve any liability problems," the Republican said, as per CNN. This order gave a green signal to companies like Tyson Foods (who only intended to keep 20% of their facilities open).