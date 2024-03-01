Joe Biden Faces Backlash for Blaming Avdiivka's Fall on 'Congressional Inaction'

President Joe Biden faced significant criticism on social media after his recent remarks. The Biden administration attributed the Ukrainian military's withdrawal from Avdiivka to Congress's failure to allocate additional funds to support Kyiv's war efforts, as reported by The New York Times. The President cautioned, that without quick assistance, other Ukrainian towns could also face a similar fate, further intensifying the already tense situation in the region. This development pointed to the immediate need to approve additional funding for Ukraine in light of the events in Avdiivka.

CNN released a report on February 17, 2024, detailing a White House summary of the call. It stated, “This morning, Ukraine’s military was forced to withdraw from Avdiivka after Ukrainian soldiers had to ration ammunition due to dwindling supplies as a result of congressional inaction, resulting in Russia’s first notable gains in months. President Biden emphasized the need for Congress to urgently pass the national security supplemental funding bill to resupply Ukrainian forces." On the same day, in a press briefing, President Biden said, “The idea that now they are running out of ammunition, and we walk away. I find it absurd. I find it unethical. I find it contrary to everything we are as a country.”

Meanwhile, Biden faced criticism from numerous social media users for his remarks. One user wrote on X, "Biden blames everything on someone else, has done literally nothing but help other countries and let illegals break historic entry levels." Another user wrote, "A leader is supposed to lead, not make excuses. Not being able to get things done is not a failure of the team, but the failure of the leader." A third user wrote, "Biden doesn’t track any of the money the U.S. donated to wherever the money ended up. It’s all thievery." Furthermore, another user chimed in and wrote, "Why don’t you try putting your country first for a while and see how that goes might be pleasantly surprised."

On the other hand, Biden expressed uncertainty about the possibility of other Ukrainian cities falling under Russian control before Congress authorizes further aid, according to the New York Post. He disclosed that he had spoken with Ukrainian President Zelensky, aiming to reassure him that Congress would ultimately approve the aid. He said, “I spoke with Zelensky this afternoon to let him know I’m confident we’re going to get that money. There is so much at stake." Moreover, Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for Biden's National Security Council, also stated that the fall of Avdiivka was a consequence of "congressional inaction."

Ukraine relies heavily on weapon shipments from the US and its Western allies to sustain its fight against Russia, a formidable military power equipped with ample ammunition. Furthermore, the capture of Avdiivka represents the most significant shift in the over 1,000-kilometer-long front line since Russian forces took control of the nearby town of Bakhmut in May 2023. According to NBC News reports from earlier in February, the US has provided Ukraine with over $47 billion in military assistance since the war commenced. However, a new aid package has remained stuck in congressional grip for months.