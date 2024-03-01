Joe Biden Brushes off Cognitive Test After Annual Physical, White House Asserts President’s Fitness

President Joe Biden, fresh from his annual physical, boasted that his doctors think he looks too young, downplaying concerns about his age and cognitive abilities. The White House promptly affirmed that the president doesn’t require a cognitive test. Addressing reporters at an event focused on policing and crime, the president dismissed worries about his age and exclaimed, “There is nothing different than last year. Everything’s great.” The detailed medical examination, conducted by a team of 20 doctors, concluded that Biden’s mental acuity is robust. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized, “The president doesn’t need a cognitive test. That is not my assessment, that is the assessment of the president’s doctor, and that is also the assessment of his neurologist. He passes a cognitive test every day — every day — as he moves from one topic to another topic, understanding the granular level of these topics. You saw him talking about fighting crime today, tomorrow’s he’s going to the border.”

As per the reports of the New York Post, the president’s recent public remarks, where he mistakenly claimed conversations with retires and deceased leaders, sparked debates about his mental fitness. However, the White House maintains that Biden’s cognitive health is not in question. Special counsel Rober Hur’s report, released earlier this month noted, “uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency. Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” Biden’s unannounced physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland raised eyebrows. The subsequent report highlighted minor discomfort in his left hip but reiterated the absence of cognitive impairments.

Although some polls indicate concerns about Biden’s age, the current health update affirms his fitness for duty. Biden’s physician, Kevin O'Connor, concluded, “An extremely detailed neurologic exam was again reassuring in that there were no findings which would be consistent with any cerebellar or other central neurological disorder, such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s or ascending lateral sclerosis, nor are there any signs of cervical myelopathy. The exam again supports a finding of peripheral neuropathy in both feet. No motor weakness was detected.” as reported by HuffPost.

This health update likely marks the final report before the 2024 presidential elections. As Biden and former President Trump gear up for potential showdowns, health concerns, albeit more prevalent for Biden, remain a key issue for voters. Despite occasional slips in public remarks, Biden's medical evaluations consistently affirm his fitness for office, assuaging concerns about his cognitive health. As the political landscape heats up, both candidates will face scrutiny, but for now, Biden's latest health assessment assures his ability to lead.