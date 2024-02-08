Joe Alwyn Advised by Swifties to 'Count Your Days' After the Release of Taylor Swift’s Song Titles

Following the release of The Tortured Poets Department tracklist, which includes the songs So Long London and I Can Do It With A Broken Heart, Taylor Swift's admirers have warned Joe Alwyn. Her fans suspect the English actor, whom Swift dated from 2016 until 2023, is the inspiration for several of her songs, including So Long, London, and The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived. However, Swift has not officially revealed the subject matter of the album.

After the album was out, one Swiftie joked that Alwyn would be "entering witness protection," while another said, "Just remembered that when I wake up on April 19th I will not have to endure what Joe Alwyn will have to endure." A third social media user asked in the description of a video, "Joe Alwyn after seeing the tracklist for the tortured poets department." One more user wrote, "Joe Alwyn’s ultimate karma is not wanting to be known as “Taylor Swift’s boyfriend” but going down in history as “Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend” and that’s a moniker he’ll never be able to ditch." A second user jotted down, "My mom out of absolutely nowhere, watching Taylor Swift at the Grammys: I get it now. Joe Alwyn was holding her down."

Taylor posted a picture of some artwork for the album on Instagram. It included a list of tracks and a black and white picture of herself with the caption, "I love you, it's ruining my life," scrawled over her shoulder. Meanwhile, sources close to Joe claim he would be "shocked" if his ex-girlfriend published damaging information about their relationship on her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. He also believes that it would be "shady" for her to make any kind of disparaging reference to him, considering how stoically he has been quiet about their breakup. On Monday, she disclosed the names of the album's seventeen tracks on social media. Some of the songs include My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys, But Daddy I Love Him, and I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can).

The British actor and Grammy-winning artist were initially connected in May 2017, when it was rumored that they had been discreetly dating for some months. Although the actual date of their meeting is unknown, some have theorized that Swift and Alwyn met during the 2016 Met Gala. Since then, the pair has shared many adorable moments with the world, but they have kept many parts of their courtship under wraps. In April 2023, Swift and Alwyn called it quits on their six-year romance. The separation announcement was made as Swift was on her sold-out Eras tour throughout the nation. A source later told People that the reason for their breakup was "differences in their personalities." The informant continued by saying that after coming out of their epidemic "bubble," the pair realized they "weren't the right fit for one another."