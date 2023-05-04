Jock Zonfrillo From 'Masterchef Australia' Discussed 'Demons' With Friend Over Scotch Before Death

"MasterChef Australia's" beloved judge Jock Zonfrillo was found dead on Monday morning at the age of 46, leaving fans and friends heartbroken. As the food and entertainment industry mourns his sudden passing, a friend and neighbor of the renowned Scottish chef has come forward to share some of the moments they shared together.

Zonfrillo was known not just for his incredible culinary skills but also for his honesty about his struggles with addiction and homelessness. In a recent interview with Daily Mail Australia, a friend and neighbor of the chef, Stuart Ayer, has now revealed that the two used to talk about their "demons" over a glass of whisky.

Ayer and his spouse befriended Jock's family after they became next-door neighbors three years ago. He recalls how Jock was always willing to open up about his past and share his experiences. "We used to sit and talk about our demons - he was open about his demons in his book, but I have my own and we'd chat about them over a scotch," Stuart told Daily Mail Australia.

Jock's struggles with addiction started at a young age when he was just 14 years old. Growing up in Scotland in the 1980s, he was surrounded by drugs, and it wasn't long before he started using cocaine and pills. Eventually, he turned to heroin, which quickly took over his life.

Jock had previously shared that drugs were ubiquitous during his teenage years, and many young people, including himself, got caught up in their grip. He had further revealed that he had become so dependent on drugs that he had to inject them at least twice daily, or else he would suffer from severe withdrawal symptoms.

After being let go from his job at The Turnberry Hotel's Michelin Star restaurant, he left for London in search of new opportunities. It was there that he found himself at Marco Pierre White's iconic Hyde Park Hotel, and thankfully, the renowned chef took a chance on him and offered him a job.

As Jock reflected on his journey, he expressed immense gratitude towards food and cooking, sharing that had it not been for his passion for culinary arts, he might not have survived the grip of addiction. "If it wasn't for food, I would've died," Jock had said, acknowledging that for addicts, few things are more alluring than drugs, reports Mirror.

Jock's honesty about his struggles with addiction and homelessness has been an inspiration to many, and his death has left a huge void in the world of food and entertainment. "MasterChef Australia's" fifteenth season, which was due to premiere on May 2, has been pushed back to Sunday with the "full support" of Jock's family. The show's other judges, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen, have paid tribute to Jock on social media.