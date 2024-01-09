Jo Koy Responds to Taylor Swift’s Death Stare Reaction on His Joke at Golden Globes

Taylor Swift didn't seem too thrilled when Jo Koy mentioned her during the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” the comedian said during the event. When the camera shifted to capture the singer's reaction, she maintained a neutral expression. While still in the spotlight, she casually lifted her drink for a sip, her gaze fixed ahead. However, the host is now expressing his thoughts regarding Swift’s response, as detailed in the report by People.

Koy's joke revolved around the significant attention 34-year-old Swift has garnered lately while supporting her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, during NFL games. Nevertheless, Entertainment Tonight caught up with Koy during the red carpet event at Billboard's Golden Globes after-party and discussed the memorable and widely circulated moment. Koy said, "Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute. I was just saying it's less cutaways, that's all." Even with Swift's seemingly subdued reaction, Koy appeared content with his hosting role at the event.

The comedian's witty remark follows a surge in NFL ratings ever since the singer started attending Kansas City Chiefs games live. The league has welcomed this surge in viewership, incorporating Swift's music in promoting the Chiefs' games and even featuring a shout-out to the Grammy winner in their X bio. The singer herself has also expressed her thoughts on this development. According to People reports, she said, “I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

Previously, Swift has also spoken out about the adverse criticism regarding the NFL's attention toward her presence at Kelce's games. She clearly stated, "I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads." She added, "When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves; we’re showing up for each other; other people are there, and we don’t care. The opposite of that is that you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

While at the Golden Globes, Swift made an appearance following her nominations for cinematic and box office accomplishments, attributed to The Eras Tour concert movie. Meanwhile, Koy attributed his uneven performance to the tight schedule, mentioning that he received the hosting offer merely 10 days before the show. He confessed to sacrificing sleep in a bid to prepare sufficient material for the event, according to details shared by Business Insider. "I wanted to give a little bit more of me, and I just felt a little short," he said.

