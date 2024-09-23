JoJo Recalls Awkward Moment at Taylor Swift's House with Selena Gomez

Joanna Levesque, also known as JoJo, shared her journey in her new memoir, Over the Influence. In her book, she recalled a phase in her life when she was stuck in a conflict with one of her former record labels. Meanwhile, in an excerpt, JoJo opened up about her friendship with Selena Gomez during the tough phase. She also wrote about attending a party at Taylor Swift's home. She recalled feeling out of the place while with Swift and Gomez. JoJo met Gomez through their mutual friend, Francia Raisa.

JoJo wrote, "Francia Raisa introduced me to Selena Gomez and we all started hanging." As reported by HuffPost, she added, "Sel came to a few of my studio sessions, and I swung by hers to hang out or write together. It was honestly a breath of fresh air to be around someone who had started in this industry at such a young age, just like me, and was still so down to earth and open." At times, she felt jealous due to the stark contrast in their career paths. However, Gomez's immense fame also made her appreciate her relative privacy.

Gomez once took JoJo to Swift's Galentine's Day celebration. JoJo wrote, "Taylor had this arts and crafts section set up where we took pictures of ourselves and slapped them on this cute questionnaire where we described our best qualities (and our worst ones), the things we were looking for in a guy, and the reasons why we were currently single." She enjoyed being with them. Praising Swift, she said, "Taylor was so sweet and complimentary, and she seemed excited that Selena had brought me along with her. She mentioned deep-cut songs of mine she loved and kept saying how fucked up the lawsuit was, the fact that I couldn’t put out music."

She further wrote, "I don’t remember if she already knew what was going on from social media or if I’d told her about the situation, but she was — in no uncertain terms — letting me know she was on my side and believed in me." While JoJo appreciated the kind words, she also felt a bit pity. She wrote, "I appreciated Taylor’s kind words, but I thought I could see in the eyes of everyone else at the party that they felt bad for me." JoJo added, “Maybe they thought I was never going to get out of this limbo. Or that it was too late for me even if I did."

"Maybe they could tell I didn’t have the money or the parents who could help dig me out of any holes I might find myself in. Maybe they saw the imposter in my eyes. Then again, perhaps that was all my own projection,” she continued. Meanwhile, amid the legal trouble, JoJo said she felt trapped by her record label as she was unable to release any new music. This also began a social media campaign among her fans with the #FreeJoJo. Eventually, in 2013, JoJo won the battle, according to the Daily Mail.