When Jlo Confronted Interviewer for Questions About Now Husband Ben Affleck’s Ex Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez doesn't hold back when it comes to life with her husband, Ben Affleck. An interviewer once crossed the line and asked Lopez about another 'Jennifer' in her now-husband's life, Jennifer Garner. Although the world knows about the fairytale romance between Lopez and Affleck, few are still stuck in the past.

The 20-year-long famous Hollywood affair has been under the spotlight. Ever since the two met in 2001, they have had intense chemistry together. After dating for two years, the couple split in 2004, but as it was destined in their stars, the duo reunited after going their separate ways.

But Lopez recalled when, during an old interview, the interviewer put Lopez in an uncomfortable situation and asked questions about Affleck's new family with Garner. The 54-year-old admitted the question made her "depressed," according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

The Mother actress had been vocal about her stance on Affleck and Garner's relationship; in fact, she had nothing but kind words for the pair. But the actress was put in a pretty foul mood by an interviewer who went a bit too far. She has also been candid about how she was deeply hurt after the abrupt breakup with Affleck

It wasn't her first breakup, but she confessed that parting ways with the Air actor was especially painful. She recalled to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, "It was so painful after we broke up. Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life, and I honestly felt like I was going to die."

Despite the split, the couple moved on and tried to find love again. While Affleck fell for Garner after meeting on the sets of Pearl Harbor, Lopez, on the other hand, got into a relationship with longtime friend Marc Anthony. The Gone Girl actor soon married the Yes Day actress and even started a family.

Affleck and Garner welcomed their first child sooner in their marriage, while Lopez was taking her time to conceive her twins with her former husband, Anthony. In a resurfaced interview with Elle, the interviewer questioned her about the growing family of Affleck. "I hope that they're happy. You know, it's a beautiful thing. There are no hard feelings," JLo said.

But (un)surprisingly, she later confessed the question really got under her skin since she didn't conceive her own children at that time. She got real and told the interviewer, "Yeah, you depressed me." The Oscar winner also vented in an interview on The Howard Stern Show that his relationship with Garner put him in a 'mentally bad place.' But he still persevered.

"I'd probably still be drinking," he said. It's part of why I started drinking…because I was trapped. I was like, 'I can't leave because of my kids, but I am not happy; what do I do?'" Affleck revealed. "And what I did was drink a bottle of Scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution."

Regardless of the remarks, Lopez praised Garner after their families blended well together. After the ex-flames came together again, their families became considerably bigger. In an interview with VOGUE, the Marry Me actress opened up about their expanding families.

"The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," she said. "They have so many feelings. They're teens. But it's going really well so far."

