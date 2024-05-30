Jimmy Kimmel’s Son Billy Kimmel Undergoes Open-Heart Surgery Third Time in a Row

Jimmy Kimmel shared on Memorial Day that his son Billy Kimmel, aged 7, underwent his third open-heart surgery, requiring a new valve. The surgery, performed at the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, was successful, and Billy is now in recovery. "Our boy Billy had his third (of three, we hope) open heart surgery. We went into this experience with a lot of optimism and nearly as much fear and came out with a new valve inside a happy, healthy kid," he captioned an Instagram photo of his son resting and smiling in a hospital bed.

"Once again Billy’s doctors, led by the brilliant surgeon Vaughn Starnes, cardiologist Tim Casarez and the excellent, hard-working staff, doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners at CHLA, including, but certainly not limited to Misty, Ann, Sylvia, Dana, Caleigh, Nick, Bekah, Julie, Kenny, Caroline, Lisa, Stephanie, Ellize, Ivy, Pam and Carrie came through for us with immeasurable kindness and expertise," the caption continued. "Walking around this hospital, meeting parents at their most vulnerable, children in pain and the miracle workers who do everything in their considerable power to save them is a humbling experience," the proud father went on as reported by NY Post.

The late-night show host concluded by writing, "We hope you never need CHLA, but if you do — know that they help families regardless of their ability to pay, thanks largely to the Affordable Care Act (another salute to the late Senator John McCain), generous donations from companies like Disney, which I am proud to work for and especially from generous people like you." Kimmel thanked Dr. Paul Viviano and all "the compassionate individuals who took the time to offer prayers and send positive thoughts to the [our] child."

The Oscars host continued to express gratitude by saying, "Thanks to our family and friends for rallying around us to an almost-ridiculous extent, thank you to my wife Molly for being stronger than is reasonable for any Mom to and Billy, you are the toughest (and funniest) 7-year-old we know. Some so many parents and children aren’t fortunate enough to go home after five days." In May 2017, Kimmel disclosed that Billy was born with a heart condition that required immediate treatment, leading to his first surgery. Subsequently, Billy underwent a second open-heart surgery in December 2017, with this latest operation intended to be his last. Kimmel and Molly McNearney, aged 46, are also parents to 9-year-old daughter Jane.

Additionally, Kimmel has two older children, daughter Katie, aged 32, and son Kevin, aged 30, from his previous marriage to Gina Maddy. Back in 2017, Kimmel shared the news of his successful surgery on Jimmy Kimmel Live as reported by Page Six, by announcing, "The operation was a success. It was the longest three hours of my life — but it was a success."