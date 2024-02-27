Jimmy Kimmel's Recent ABC Segment Revealed The Hypocrisy of Trump's Supporters

In a recent segment of the ABC late-night show Jimmy Kimmel segment. They pulled off a pretty clever stunt down in South Carolina. The plan was to expose some of the hypocrisy in politics by tricking Donald Trump supporters.

The Kimmel team went around asking folks what they thought of certain quotes. Of course, the people attributed the more controversial quotes to other politicians in race. But plot twist - they were all direct Trump quotes, as per Mediaite.

“We asked people who identified themselves as supporters of Donald Trump for their take on some of Joe Biden’s more controversial actions and quotes. But what we didn’t tell them at first. Is that what we said wasn’t from Joe Biden? It was actually from Donald Trump,” Kimmel stated. Then a staff member for Kimmel asked a voter in South Carolina, “What did you think when Joe Biden suggested that Covid could be cured by shining a bright light inside the body?” “It is very sad that Joe Biden is clearly a dementia patient,” the voter answered.

The infamous suggestion was made by none other than Trump. Upon receiving such information, the voter abruptly and significantly altered her opinion of the comment's accuracy. “It depends on what that technology is, that’s a broad spectrum, because, you know, you have MRI machines and CT machines and, infrared and different things. So it just depends on the context of that.”

Then, a staff member for Kimmel questioned another Trump supporter about the following, "There are accusations that Joe Biden cheated on his wife with a porn star after his son was born. And there’s actually a paper trail showing he paid the sex worker $130,000 to keep quiet about it. And he was making, I think, less than $100,000 a year at that time?” The voter questioned, “Now, how does he do that?” The voter took a 180-degree turn when he learned that actually applied to Trump. “My father had affairs too, and I still respect him,” the voter said.

With the resounding support of voters like these, Trump won the South Carolina primary, demonstrating his appeal to those who believe he can win in November and maintain national security. As the former governor of her home state of South Carolina, Nikki Haley didn't seem to have much of a chance against Trump. Approximately 50% of Republican voters thought positively of her, compared to roughly 70% who thought positively of Trump.

Six out of ten South Carolina voters said they agree with Trump's "Make America Great Again" platform, which helped propel him to the presidency in 2016. Roughly 90% of Trump supporters claimed that their motivation came from their fondness for him rather than from disapproval of his opponent, as per AP News.