Jimmy Kimmel Was About to Retire When This Incident Abruptly Made Him Reconsider His Decision

In an unexpected turn on the Spotify podcast Strike Force Five, Jimmy Kimmel, the renowned talk show host celebrated for his quick wit on late-night television, made an unexpected revelation about his career. ​Despite his public persona as a subversive prankster, a 2014 Success article once painted Kimmel as the hardest-working man in show business. He recently provided candid insights into a crucial career juncture influenced by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike

Contrary to expectations, the WGA strike didn't prompt Kimmel to contemplate retirement; instead, it fueled a desire to continue his professional journey. Surprising many, Kimmel confessed to considering retirement just before the WGA strike hit, shedding light on the internal struggles and contemplations of a seasoned entertainer. During the podcast episode, Kimmel reflected on his initial intent to retire coinciding with the commencement of the strike. After realizing the unfathomable value of staying in the game Kimmel said, "I was very intent on retiring right around the time when the strike started," Kimmel revealed when discussing the prospect of returning to work.

Jimmy Kimmel reveals he was planning on retiring but the writers strike changed his mind:



“I was very intent on retiring right around the time where the strike started. And now, I realize, Oh yeah, it’s kind of nice to work.” pic.twitter.com/zD51YiwzaQ — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 30, 2023

"And now, I realize, oh yeah, it’s kind of nice to work. You know when you are working, you think about not working. The job is a grind, but I really do like the new ABC management, and I felt appreciated, which is important," he disclosed in an interview with USA Today. Injecting humor into the discourse, Kimmel playfully underscored the pragmatic aspect of his decision by noting the potential unemployment of his relatives if he were to bid farewell to his show. With Kimmel gearing up for his third turn as the host of the Emmy Awards in September 2020, it becomes clear that the seasoned entertainer has rediscovered a sense of purpose and a deepened appreciation for his craft.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel)

Meanwhile, The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live, known to take humorous digs at Donald Trump, recently called out the former president for a remark he made in a speech. The Republican front-runner is renowned for his outspokenness, but this one time, he brought God into the picture. The 77-year-old lamented losing states like California and New York during an Iowa rally in March 2023. He said, "If you had a real election and Jesus came down, and God came down and said, 'I'm gonna be the scorekeeper here, I think we'd win there, I think we'd win in Illinois, and I think we'd win in New York," per The Messenger.

But Kimmel decided to give the presidential hopeful a reality check. He responded to Trump's "Jesus" claims, saying, "First of all if Jesus comes down, you're going straight to hell," per HuffPost. The audience broke into a laughing fit. He continued, "No White House. No jail. Jesus is like, 'You're out.'" He further ridiculed Trump's claims and mockingly said, "You have about as much chance of winning California and New York as you do of winning an ice dancing medal at the Olympics. Zero." Apparently, the former president asserted he couldn't win over these states because the elections were "rigged."

