Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump "Doesn’t Have the Intelligence to Run a Dairy Queen, Never Mind the Country"

Jimmy Kimmel has long been a vocal critic of ex-president Donald Trump. The late-night host often mocks the Republican nominee, who also does the same on social media. Recently, several late-night hosts, including Kimmel, discussed the aftermath of the September 10 presidential debate between Trump and Kamala Harris, particularly Trump's attempts to reframe his poor performance. On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel highlighted Trump’s ongoing efforts to persuade his MAGA supporters that he gave a good performance on Tuesday.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Win McNamee

Kimmel compared Trump to Joe Biden and said, “When Joe Biden slipped into a coma and started dreaming about sarsaparilla during the last debate, we acknowledged it, he acknowledged it and said he had a bad night and they sent him up to live on the farm upstate." As reported by Decider, he continued, “Donald Trump, not only does he lose the debate, he embarrasses himself. He demonstrates exactly why he doesn’t have the temperament or intelligence to run a Dairy Queen store, never mind the country, and yet he’s still screaming, ‘I won.'” Subsequently, taking a dig at MAGA supporters, he asked, “Does anyone get it here...do any of the election deniers get it?”

Kimmel further opined, “The problem though for Donald Trump is — you know, he’s a big tough guy — dodging a debate makes him look like the coward that he is. And she challenged him to another and immediately he wants no part of it." As reported by The Wrap, he added, “Wait, what happened to this guy? Somehow, he went from ‘anytime, anywhere, anyplace’ to ‘there will be no third debate!’ I guess when you eat as many buckets of chicken as Donald Trump does, eventually you turn into one. I don’t know how else to explain it."

Kimmel is not the only one voicing criticism. On The Daily Show, host Jon Stewart said, “This man, who constantly professes to be your champion, who says they’re going to have to go through him to get to you, will always, when the boat is going down, be the first into the lifeboats. Because in that moment, he will always say the same thing, ‘I didn’t know anything about it. I was just told to show up for a cruise.’ Even though, everybody knows, he was the f-king captain of the ship."

He added, “In any other country, that lack of accountability would be disqualifying,” as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Stephen Colbert also joked, “Harris got under [Trump’s] skin like she was stuffing in butter and rosemary. It was beautiful. By the end of the debate, the meat was falling off the bone.” Colbert also pointed out Trump’s habit of rambling without making sense. “He was so nonsensical that she looked at him the way a parent looks at a kid giving a presentation on why they should be allowed to get a pet tiger,” Colbert quipped.