Jimmy Kimmel Says He Has Figured Out Donald Trump's New Strategy: “I See What He’s Doing”

In 2022, Leticia James, the attorney general of New York, filed a lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, his two adult sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., as well as two other associates, alleging they had committed decades of fraud to inflate Trump's net worth by billions of dollars to secure better loans. She had requested that the court impose a $370 million fine and prohibit Trump from ever again participating in the New York real estate market. The verdict regarding the same is up in mid-February, night show host Jimmy Kimmel touched the point on his Jimmy Kimmel Live show recently, “All of a sudden, Mr. ‘I-Aced-The-Cognitive-Test’ doesn’t seem to know what’s going on,” Kimmel said.

As per Huff Post, Kimmel then played a video of the 2024 GOP runner stating, “I don’t understand. What penalties?” Despite being ordered to pay $83.3 million after losing a slander case, the Republican leader inquired in the video. “I didn’t do anything wrong, and that’s been proven as far as I’m concerned.” “As far as the court is concerned, you did do something wrong, and it’s gonna cost you around $83 million,” Kimmel stated after explaining that Trump was using a manipulative strategy. “I see what he’s doing,” Kimmel said sarcastically. “I know exactly what he’s up to: He’s like that mob boss who pretended to be crazy by wandering around the town in a bathrobe. He’s Vinny the Chin, is who he is.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Momodu Mansaray

“Who is he kidding, he’s more popular? If Donald Trump held a rally at SoFi Stadium here in L.A., they would still have enough empty seats to also hold a Taylor Swift concert that night,” Kimmel had earlier mocked Trump over reports that suggested he is more famous than Taylor Swift. As per Huff Post, the seasoned comedian commented in comparison, “If Taylor Swift told her fans to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, they would’ve succeeded,” he said. “They would be running the country right now.” Kimmel pointed out that while tickets to see the Lavender Haze hitmaker can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars, Trump's rallies are free.

“Taylor Swift is so popular people want to watch her watching a football game,” Kimmel continued. “The truth is, you’re not even the most popular Donald. That’s still a cartoon duck with a speech impediment and no pants on.” Kimmel projected that Trump's battle with Swift might be the decisive factor in ending the former president's career. “It won’t be Jan. 6. It won’t be the election fraud, or the sexual assault, or dancing with Jeffrey Epstein, or even fathering Don Jr.,” Kimmel concluded. “What’s finally gonna bring down Donald Trump will be an army of pissed-off Swifties.”