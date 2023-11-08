Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel recently took the opportunity to roast the new House Speaker, Mike Johnson, over his 'unique approach' to parenting as well as the relationship between the father and son following the surprising revelation of their porn-monitoring habits. In a video clip that resurfaced online, Speaker Johnson discussed the use of what he referred to as 'accountability software' by his son Jack and him to monitor and keep a check on each other's porn consumption, as per Newsweek. At the time the video was recorded, Jack was just 17 years old, making the situation even more eyebrow-raising. The divulgence of this unusual family dynamic sent shockwaves through social media and late-night television.

.@JimmyKimmel mocks Speaker Mike Johnson’s creepy father-son porn habits.



Thing With the Son & the Porn 'Accountability' Software Isn't Even Today's Weirdest Mike Johnson Story

He was also apparently the dean of a law school that never had any students.pic.twitter.com/CFSbtXqrkr — ‏ًً (@politicalplayer) November 7, 2023

Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Eric Trump’s Courtroom Testimony: “He’s a Construction Guy”

In a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian dove deeper into this topic: "They use something called 'accountability software,' which tracks the internet activity on your computer, your phone, your iPad, etc. and shares it with your accountability partner. So if his son looks at porn, his dad gets an alert. And if Mike looks at porn, his son gets an alert."

Is this completely normal or is it creepy?



Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, in this uncovered video talks about having his 17 year old son as his “accountability partner.”



He apparently used “accountability software” on his electronic devices to monitor and warn his son if… pic.twitter.com/mS46DlFKYY — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 6, 2023

In other words, if Jack happened to view porn, Mike received an immediate alert, and conversely, if Mike indulged in the same activity, Jack was promptly informed. Kimmel couldn't help but inject some humor into the situation, noting that "It is possible to be too close with your children."

Mike Johnson is once again SCRUBBING his social media. Now he's removed his 2020 Facebook Post where you provides a "refer-a-friend" link to Covenant Eyes so you, too, can lead a porn free life. He made $20/pop for every referral.



Like his bank accounts what else is he hiding? pic.twitter.com/Rpp40WwhFp — Receipt Maven (@receiptmaven) November 5, 2023

Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel Shocked At Trump Voter Turnout In 2020 Election

Kimmel's comedic commentary on the subject didn't end there. With a wry smile, he made a tongue-in-cheek offer to Speaker Johnson, "If you have nobody else in your life to do this with, I will gladly be your porn accountability partner… I'm very open-minded; whatever weird stuff you're watching—I don't know, clown porn, cosplay, foot fetish, stuff with the tentacles—no problem, I don't judge. What happens between you, Mike, and your Johnson is your business. But let's get your son out of this, huh?" It was a playful but pointed remark that had the audience in stitches.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Archuleta

Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel Shares Touching Clip Of Son’s Surgery & Urges Viewers To ‘Vote With Your Heart’

It is worth noting that the comment made by Speaker Johnson dated back to 2022 when he was part of a panel discussion on the 'War on Technology' at a church in Louisiana, reported The Independent. Johnson mentioned that he became acquainted with the software Covenant Eyes while attending a gathering organized by a group called Promise Keepers. According to its website, Promise Keepers aims to bring "godly men together to build a movement that spans generations and inspires men to live out their values with integrity, become strong family leaders, and keep the Lord at the forefront of their daily lives."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

In a recent interview with Fox News, Johnson identified himself as a 'Bible-believing Christian' and encouraged others to explore his personal philosophy by reading the Bible. It's clear that his faith plays a central role in shaping his approach to life and politics. Speaker Johnson's rise to power was relatively recent, with him taking on the role of House Speaker just last month, following the ousting of the previous speaker, Kevin McCarthy. While he may not have been a household name prior to assuming this prominent position, his unique family dynamic and accountability software practices have certainly put him in the spotlight.

More from Inquisitr

Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump’s MAGA Rallies During 2020 Emmys

Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes For Blackface Skits, Says He’s ‘Evolved And Matured’