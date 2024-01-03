In a feisty exchange that adds another layer to their ongoing feud, talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has threatened legal action against New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The tension revolves around Rodger’s insinuation that Kimmel may be incriminated in the release of a list of associates of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The verbal feud began during Rodgers’ appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on YouTube, where he pointed out, “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are hoping that list doesn’t come out, I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I will definitely be popping some sort of bottle.” Kimmel swiftly responded on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, calling Rodgers a ‘tin foil hatter’ and indicating it might be time for the quarterback to revisit the concussion protocol.

However, the feud took a more serious turn when Kimmel, without mincing words, seemingly insinuated a threat of legal action against Rodgers. As per HuffPost, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Kimmel stated, “Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality, your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up, and we will debate the facts further in court.”

The rift between the comedian and the quarterback adds an element of high-stakes drama to an already intense exchange. This is not the first clash between Kimmel and Rodgers. Earlier, Kimmel took a jab at Rodgers on his show, mocking him for his comments on theories of UFOs being shot down during the Chinese spy balloon scandal. The quarterback’s response on The Pat McAfee Show seems to be an aftermath of their back-and-forth banter.

As per Fox News, the Epstein list, expected to include over 170 names, is a compilation from a civil lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former associate. The names had been censored but are set to be made public after a federal judge’s order. The list allegedly comprises former president Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, among other significant figures. Rodgers’ take on the release of the list seems to be part of the ongoing feud, with a dash of contemplation and probably a bit of provocation.

Kimmel, on the other hand, seems determined to defend his reputation and family against what he deems as baseless accusations. As the drama unfolds, the clash between Kimmel and Rodgers adds a layer of intrigue and intensity beyond the usual celebrity banter. The use of legal threats elevates the stakes, turning a verbal exchange into a potential courtroom battle. Whether this feud will fizzle out or escalate further remains uncertain, but one thing is clear–the war of words between Kimmel and Rodgers is likely far from over.

