Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump Over the 'Dumbest Thing' He's Come Up With 'Since Don Jr.'

Late-night television has always been the place for political satire, and Jimmy Kimmel proved exactly why on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! The comedian pulled absolutely no punches in his attack on Donald Trump's most recent economic proposal, giving a scathing and humorous breakdown of the tariffs proposed by the president-elect that left audiences both laughing and worried.

The late-night host dubbed Trump the "Tariff of Nottingham," zeroing in on just how audacious it sounded for the president-elect to slap onerous taxes on foreign products. As per Trump's proposal, the taxes can get steep: 25% on goods from Mexico and Canada, with an additional 10% tacked on for Chinese imports.

Hence, Kimmel didn't just deliver the facts but peppered them with trademark wit. "So now if you want to purchase a tie from the Donald J. Trump collection, you better get it immediately, or it's going to cost an extra 10%," Kimmel said, making light of the irony that Trump's own merchandise would soon be a lot pricier. The late-night host went so far as to declare, "Some say this is the dumbest thing he's come up with since Don Jr."

But here was where the real punchline arrived: when Kimmel explained the economic fallout: "The problem is, China and Canada and Mexico don't actually pay the tariffs." He explained that American importing companies would bear the brunt, inevitably passing those costs onto consumers. The result would potentially have astronomical prices—with, perhaps, '$40 avocados' becoming a reality.

NEW Trump vows 25% tariff on ALL Mexico/Canada imports if elected. This means higher prices for Americans. Tariffs = taxes that YOU pay at the store. Cars, food, electronics - all cost more.



Even your grocery bill would jump. Companies can't absorb 25% - it hits your wallet. pic.twitter.com/xxy0Uvr3D3 — Tahra Jirari (@tahrajirari) November 25, 2024

Kimmel's comedic tour de force didn't stop there. "You know, Mexico makes all kinds of things. They make cars, they make trucks, they make instruments. They make they make the best damn late night sidekicks in the world," Kimmel said while giving a shoutout to the much-loved Guillermo Rodriguez. Of his myriad hilarious comments, the one addressing Canada was the most enjoyable: "What did we do? Is this because of Drake?"

Trump has proposed a 10% tariff on all imported goods and a 60% or more tariff on Chinese imports.



No matter what he says, tariffs aren't paid by the other country. They're paid by you.



Recent analysis predicts his plan would cost the average family about $1,500 extra per year. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) April 30, 2024

The late-night host didn't let slip any opportunity to point out the complicated financial history of the next president, wondering in a striking degree of sarcasm how "the mail-order steak salesman who declared bankruptcy six times" would handle economic policy himself, a sharp reminder of a seriously wild business background that Trump happens to have.

What's worth noting is that Kimmel wasn't the only late-night host to call out Trump over the proposed tariffs. On his show Late Night With Seth Meyers, the comedian pointed out, "So by next year, if you want extra guacamole, it will be cheaper to go get it," as per The Guardian. Besides late-night hosts, many economists familiar with Trump's plan have also cited it could have dire consequences for the economy.