When Jimmy Kimmel Broke Down in Tears Reading a Heartfelt Thank You Note From Late Norman Lear

In a poignant homage during the December 6 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel paid tribute to the legendary Norman Lear, who passed away this week at 101. Kimmel dedicated a poignant tribute to the late Norman Lear as he recalled his memorable work in the television industry.

Describing Lear he said, “Last night at around 7 p.m., we lost not only a giant in the world of television, but a great man who was one of the most important and impressive people I ever had the pleasure of meeting.” Remembering his work through iconic sitcoms such as All in the Family, The Jeffersons, and Diff'Rent Strokes, Kimmel shared his grief on the show as he dedicated the night to the legendary Lear.

During the heartfelt tribute, Kimmel shared a personal anecdote, recounting the time he and his wife sent Lear a Christmas gift—a t-shirt that boldly proclaimed "Norman F–king Lear." According to Kimmel, Lear not only appreciated the humorous gesture but reciprocated with a note expressing his delight. Kimmel read the note, in which Lear professed, "I can't f—ing believe this f—ing sweatshirt. It's something I've always wanted more than I can f—ing tell. You guys are the f—ing best and I wish you the dearest, sweetest, greatest f—ing holiday season in the history of holiday f—ing seasons."

In a touch of irony, Kimmel highlighted Lear's age at the time of writing—100—and revealed Lear's passing at the remarkable age of 101. Kimmel reflected, "Even at the age of 101, it seems somehow insufficient." Kimmel conveyed a profound sense of gratitude, stating, "We were all graced to share this time with him. Let us carry his memory forward, treasuring the myriad lessons he bestowed upon us." ​Lear's passing at his LA residence due to natural causes has marked an end to the iconic era of television and films.

During an interview with USA Today, Lear, then at the centenary mark, affirmed his unwavering dedication to his craft, declaring, "I can't fathom the idea of retirement as long as there's still something I'm eager to pursue each morning." As the entertainment community collectively mourns the departure of a genuine pioneer, Jimmy Kimmel's heartfelt tribute stands as a poignant testament to Norman Lear's enduring impact on television and the profound imprint he left on the lives of those fortunate enough to share in his extraordinary journey.

Posting a tribute in his memory Kimmel wrote on Instagram, "It is obviously silly to want more time with a person who outlived a whole century but losing Norman Lear, even at 101 years old, feels unfair. His bravery, integrity, and unmatched moral compass were equaled by his kindness, empathy, and wit. Norman was very proud of the fact that the so-called Reverend Jerry Falwell dubbed him “The number one enemy of the American family.”

