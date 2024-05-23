Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene for Accusing Biden and FBI of Plotting to Assassinate Trump

Jimmy Kimmel's disdain for Marjorie Taylor Greene is well-known. The comedian has dedicated multiple segments of his Monday monologues to criticize the far-right congresswoman. On Tuesday, Greene, a Republican congresswoman from Georgia, falsely alleged that President Joe Biden attempted to have former President Donald Trump assassinated in 2022, during an FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago to recover stolen classified documents, as reported by HuffPost. In response, Kimmel slammed Greene's reckless and baseless interpretation of standard language on Wednesday.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chip Somodevilla

Kimmel responded to her claims and said, “What a rich imagination this woman has. You’d almost think she has the brain of a child, you know?” Kimmel broadcast a compilation of conservative network figures who have eagerly propagated the claim. He then highlighted the ridiculousness of this latest conspiracy theory targeting Biden. As reported by The Daily Beast, he said “The diabolical mastermind, Joe Biden, sent an elite team of ultra-liberal FBI agents to assassinate Donald Trump, but somehow he slipped out the back door."

He added, "Somehow they missed the fact that the loudest and most famous man in America, and all 15 of his Secret Service agents, were in New Jersey at the time that they raided Mar-a-Lago.” Kimmel later criticized Trump's frantic and deceitful supporters who have distorted the recovery of classified documents into a supposed assassination plot. He said, “They’re so dramatic. The temperature in the courtroom is a ‘freezing icebox,’ recovering stolen documents is ‘an assassination attempt,’ but this?” He then displayed a series of short clips depicting Trump supporters storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

I made sure that he knew.



The Biden DOJ and FBI were planning to assassinate Pres Trump and gave the green light.



Does everyone get it yet???!!!!



What are Republicans going to do about it?



I tried to oust our Speaker who funded Biden’s DOJ AND FBI, but Democrats stopped it. https://t.co/XSTevEQsNI pic.twitter.com/o0lUjcEdix — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 21, 2024

For this, he jokingly said, “That’s just tourism.” Meanwhile, Greene posted on X, “The Biden DOJ and FBI were planning to assassinate Pres Trump and gave the green light. Does everyone get it yet???!!!! What are Republicans going to do about it?” Trump himself quickly enhanced the claim, along with his allies, despite it being a standard procedure for the Department of Justice. Kimmel expressed his disgust toward all of them. In his opening monologue on Wednesday, Kimmel said, “This would actually be funny if it wasn’t so stupid and dangerous.”Meanwhile, several other users also slammed Greene in the comment section.

Fact Checking...



Marjorie Taylor Greene is accusing President Biden of conspiring to assassinate Donald Trump.



She is committing a crime here. Making a false accusation of a conspiracy to commit murder is a serious offense. — The Fact Checker (@MonitorFake) May 21, 2024

One user wrote, "Fact Checking... Marjorie Taylor Greene is accusing President Biden of conspiring to assassinate Donald Trump. She is committing a crime here. Making a false accusation of a conspiracy to commit murder is a serious offense." Another user questioned, "WHOA did a sitting member of Congress just accuse the president of trying to assassinate Trump even when it is well known the search warrant used standard language?" Meanwhile, Greene has soon become one of Kimmel's favorite subjects to target. Not one to shy away from the spotlight, Greene has been equally outspoken about her disdain for Kimmel, frequently expressing her views about the comedian.