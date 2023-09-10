The TV funnyman Jimmy Fallon's alter ego is a model. The 48-year-old host who rose to fame with The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon had a brief stint in modeling for an ace brand. Photos from a 2001 campaign for Calvin Klein surfaced online, and the host stunned everyone with his supermodel skills. And his fans can't keep calm.

Image Source: Getty Images | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Also Read: When Courtney Cox Surprised BFF Jennifer Aniston with Lavish $12K Chanel Bicycle Gift

Apparently, the renowned NBC host was in his late 20s while working as a full-blown star at Saturday Night Live. The stand-up comedian was one of the anchors of the late-night comedy show's "Weekend Update" segment, per Good Housekeeping. He immediately caught everyone's attention with his spot-on celebrity impressions.

The audience loved him for his natural performances, and he even had his first-ever comedy album on the way. Fallon enjoyed the attention of his fans, who were smitten with him, and his career was taking off from there. With so much spotlight on him, it was only a matter of time before a brand like Calvin Klein would cast him as the face of their new campaign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon)

Although anyone hardly remembers the ad now, the 48-year-old host had a memorable moment in his life, especially after being a comedian. He shared the backstory behind the ad campaign in 2001, "I really snuck that one in there," he said, reported Paper Magazine. "When it was all done, no one made fun of me or anything," Fallon added.

Also Read: When Kristen Stewart Said She Could Communicate With Ghosts, Leaving Everybody Stunned

The late show host admitted he didn't believe he was 'good looking.' "As a comedian, you don't really think that you're good-looking," confessed Fallon. However, he was grateful and excited the opportunity had fallen into his lap. "So when someone asks you if you'd like to model Calvin Klein, you're like, 'Oh my God, yes — yes, I want the billboard to be right over the Improv [a famous comedy club].'"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon)

Also Read: Katy Perry and Russel Brand's Royal Indian Wedding Procession Had 21 Camels, Elephants and Horses

His stint at modeling was brief, but at the time, his campaign photos appeared in print adverts for Calvin Klein as well as distributed on free postcards, per Daily Mail. However, the comedian resuscitated his one-time modeling gig on The Tonight Show in 2015 when his guest and Fifty Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan joined him for an interview.

He asked Dornan about his Calvin Klein ads and brought his own out of the blue. The host is no stranger to poking fun at himself, so of course, he was quick to call out the major loopholes between his campaign and The Tourist actor's more thirsty poses. "Since when does Calvin Klein make mechanics' outfits? I couldn't have more clothes on," Fallon quipped in a true "Jimmy Fashion."

After a long break, the NBC host later appeared on numerous glossy magazine covers, including Men's Health Magazine. Though his images don't sell clothing or any other product, he mostly poses for cover stories. Fallon is married to Nancy Juvonen and has two daughters- 8-year-old Frances Cole and 9-year-old Winnie Rose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon)

More from Inquisitr

When Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Revisited Their Iconic 'Friends' Scene

Jennifer Aniston Once Confirmed She Had a Crush on David Schwimmer During ‘Friends’: "Was Reciprocated"