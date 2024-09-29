Jimmy Fallon Takes a Dig at Donald Trump and Son's Motive For Being 'Obsessed With Mars'

Since confirming his candidacy in 2015, Donald Trump's silly comments have drawn significant media attention and public debate. He has also become a frequent target for late-night comedy shows. Recently, during his rally speech in North Carolina, Trump promised to reach Mars if elected president in November; this statement came towards the end of his hour-long speech. Referring to this, Jimmy Fallon couldn’t resist taking a dig at Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr.

“Speaking of Trump, he just vowed that if he’s elected, the U.S. will reach Mars. When they told Trump that Mars has no intelligent life, he said, ‘Let’s rename it Don Jr,’” the Tonight Show host said, as reported by HuffPost, before adding, “Apparently, Trump is obsessed with Mars because it looks like a selfie."

"I'll talk to Elon. Elon, get those rocket ships going because we want to reach Mars before the end of my term. We want to do it, and we also want to have great military protection in space because that's where it's going to be at.”



- Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/Jn5NnW2hte — TVD (@tvd33c) September 21, 2024

During his speech, Trump referred to Space X founder and CEO Elon Musk and said, "We want to reach Mars by the end of my term. We want to do it and we want to have also great military protection in space." As reported by Sky News, he added, "I'll talk to Elon. Elon - get those rocket ships going."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Spencer Platt

Just a few days ago, Musk criticized Kamala Harris in his social media post and wrote, "Unless there is significant government reform, laws & regulations will keep getting worse every year until every great endeavor, from high-speed rail between our cities to making life multi-planetary, is effectively illegal. Trump supports a government efficiency commission to allow great things to be done, but Kamala does not. We will never reach Mars if Kamala wins."

Unless there is significant government reform, laws & regulations will keep getting worse every year until every great endeavor, from high-speed rail between our cities to making life multiplanetary, is effectively illegal.



Trump supports a government efficiency commission to… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2024

But what is worth noting is that earlier, in 2019, Trump Sr. said that NASA should prioritize the Mars mission instead of going to the moon again. Trump wrote, "For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense, and Science!"

For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2019

As such, the post left many social media users scratching their heads in confusion. Several internet users also criticized and mocked Trump's recent comments. One X user wrote, "I honestly think both Trump and his supporters don’t even know if Mars is a planet or somewhere in Texas." Another X user mockingly said, "Proof that he plans to stay in power for at least 60 years." A third person stated, "WTH is up with Mars? I’m sure all those homeless people will be thrilled that they’ll still have no food but billionaires will have their pictures in the paper because…Mars."

You’re the one who said you wanted to go to the moon https://t.co/ko1Kcr57H2 — Sarah Burris 🌻 (@SarahBurris) June 7, 2019

Another X user claimed, "He would have to have a rocket ready to go with astronauts, gear ready for mars within the first year at most to make before the end of his term and yes he only has 4 years if he wins. He legally cannot get a third term. So no not possible." Billionaire Musk has endorsed former President Trump for the 2024 presidential election. Musk has also been increasingly vocal about his political views, as reported by The Guardian.