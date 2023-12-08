Jimmy Fallon Opens Up About The Time Got Booed Away During The Introduction of His Stand-Up Act

Jimmy Fallon once revealed that he was almost booed off for being an American on a London stage in 1995. Fallon's resilience turned the night into one of his most memorable performances. According to a Metro article from January 8, 2021, the lasting, albeit friendly, rivalry between Brits and Americans reached a tipping point for the US talk show host in the 1990s, as he revealed on The Graham Norton Show. Fallon virtually appeared on the BBC One program for the filming of Friday's show, in a rare convergence of late-night hosts.

As per The Things, Fallon reflected on a night that could have ended his stand-up career. It was 1995, and Fallon, a newcomer at the time, decided to try his luck at the Comedy Store in London. He had no idea that the British audience would boo him for being American. Fallon admitted to being devastated by the crowd's initial reaction.

Fallon revealed, “It was 1995 and I was there for a week on holiday. I went to the Comedy Store and asked to do a routine. I turned up at midnight and I was so excited, but the crowd was a bit rough and when I was introduced, as being from America they just booed and booed before I had even said my name.”

However, as any seasoned comic will tell you, the show must go on. Despite the rocky start, Fallon's routine managed to turn the tide, transforming the night into one of his most memorable performances. The initially hostile audience rose to their feet, applauding the American comedian who had overcome the adversity of a tough crowd. “I just thought, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I was so nervous and was shaking, but it was one of the best gigs of my life and I almost got a standing ovation!’ he told Norton.

Fallon's experience with a difficult audience is not unique in the world of comedy. Even well-known comedians like Dave Chappelle have been booed. Chappelle's early career included a show in Detroit where he was heckled and criticized for being "out of it." Chappelle's reaction to adversity showed resilience and a thick skin, proving that even the best comedians face setbacks on their journey.

Fallon's journey from nearly being booed off the stage in London to hosting The Tonight Show exemplifies the volatile nature of a comedian's career. As he reflected on the history of The Tonight Show, Fallon recognized the weight of hosting a show that has been a fixture in American households for more than six decades.

"It’s an institution here and has probably been on the air for 66 years. It’s something I never thought could be a job, I thought it was something that came with your TV set." The show, which debuted in 1954, has had several hosts, with Fallon succeeding Jay Leno in 2014.

