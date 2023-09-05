When Jimmy Fallon Got Destroyed on His Own Show in a Lip Sync Battle Against Emma Stone: “Best One Ever”

Emma Stone fans loved her enthusiasm when she appeared on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show back in 2014. During the show, Stone challenged Fallon to one of the show's most anticipated lip sync segments, according to US Weekly. The former cast member of Saturday Night Live opened the show with a brand-new rendition of Iggy Azalea's Fancy, replete with his upbeat dancing movements. The actress then took over with a classic song, Blues Traveler's Hook.

She had a strong performance, but it wasn't catchy enough to surpass Fallon's top choice. The emcee immediately switched to Mr. Roboto, a Styx classic, while kicking and bouncing about the stage. Stone upped her game for her last song, All I Do Is Win, by DJ Khaled and Ludacris, despite her tepid first performance. Stone kicked things up a notch by making the most of the overhead camera and showing off her 'rapping' skills. “That was the best one that’s ever been done on the show!” Fallon declared, hugging the elated actress, who beat Fallon on his show at his favorite game.

Stone has had other hits over the years on The Tonight Show. For instance, the Singing Whisper Challenge, which requires person A to put on headphones, listen to painfully loud music, and attempt to lip-read the words of a separate song played by person B, is one of host Jimmy Fallon's favorite recurrent segments. Of course, the joke lies in A grossly misconstruing B's musical performance.

Emma Stone tried her hardest to beat Fallon at his own game back in 2016, reported GQ Magazine, donning headphones first while the host performed his best imitation of Bruce Springsteen's Born in the U.S.A. At first, the actress was completely disoriented, and things rapidly turned chaotic. Stone watched in equal parts surprise and dread as Fallon gave horrific charades-style clues for that elusive first word.

But when Fallon donned the headphones, and Stone sang, the two really found their groove because Fallon went for it. She sang Britney Spears' Baby One More Time with the practiced ease of someone who was ten when the song was released and has presumably sung the hook many times in front of the mirror. However, it's remarkable that Stone's spirits remained just as high for the next fiery performance of Sir Mix-a-Lot's most well-known power ballad, Baby Got Back.

Folks, it's all there: the little dance, the understated hand motion, and the post-lyric smirk. Since Emma Stone is one of the finest artists out there, her cheeky yet confident appearances on Fallon's show have helped everyone keep in mind that what distinguishes great artists from others is their unwavering devotion to their job.

