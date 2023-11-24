Jimmy Fallon Gets Mocked For His Lip-Syncing at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade: 'Worst Lip-Sync Ever'

It is a noted fact that entertainers and performers have to lip-sync during the famed Macy's Thanksgiving parade each year while also braving the cold weather. This year was no different, viewers were treated to extravagant floats and mesmerizing performances during the 97th installment of the annual event. The talented line-up included Jon Batiste, Bell Biv DeVoe, Brandy, Jessie James Decker, Pentatonix, and Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke.

Late-night host Jimmy Fallon, too appeared on a float designed like the iconic Central Park bridge, but his performance left fans unimpressed. The Tonight Show star lip-synced a song by The Ramones along with the band The Roots and it turned out to become an instant disaster. Fans expressed their disappointment on X saying, "I have many things to be thankful for. Jimmy Fallon is not one of them. Can't even lip-sync right? Why do people like him?"

Worst Lip Syncer of the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade goes to Jimmy Fallon! #HappyThanksgiving



Bonus points for trying to ad lib to the crowd into the dead mic at the end! 😂 pic.twitter.com/P6zYgnGafZ — CityCynic 🐜 (@CityCynic) November 23, 2023

"Jimmy Fallon performing a Ramones song at a Thanksgiving Parade is the antithesis of punk," a second viewer joked. "Not Jimmy Fallon at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade trynna yell into a mic that ain’t even on," a third viewer ripped the comedian. "Allowing Jimmy Fallon singing with The Roots to become a Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade staple is where we went wrong as a society," a fourth viewer took a jibe. A fifth viewer tweeted, "Worst Lip Syncer of the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade goes to Jimmy Fallon! #HappyThanksgiving Bonus points for trying to ad-lib to the crowd into the dead mic at the end!" While a sixth viewer remarked, "The Thanksgiving Parade forgot to turn Jimmy Fallon's mic back on after he 'sang.'"

Allowing Jimmy Fallon singing with The Roots to become a Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade staple is where we went wrong as a society. — Your Old Drinkin' Buddy, JDobbs (@jdobbsrosa) November 23, 2023

Additionally, legendary songstress, Cher came under fire for lip-syncing during the holiday gathering. During the 77-year-old's performance, fans witnessed a pivotal moment when she performed DJ Play a Christmas Song, a new track off her 2023 holiday album. As per The US Sun, the multiple award-winning singer was in the perfect location; she sang right before Santa Claus arrived, signaling the end of the parade.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Brook Mitchell

She rocked the festive look with a white trench coat, black leather slacks embellished with gold, a white button-down shirt, a black tie, and black shoes. Cher accessorized her ensemble with black fingerless gloves and gold earrings. The crowd noticed that even when the microphone was away from her face throughout the performance, her song continued to play.

We're thankful for @cher at The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this year! 🦃 pic.twitter.com/7WR4JiHkZy — Warner Records (@warnerrecords) November 24, 2023

"Great to see after all these years Cher isn't lip-syncing," a fan joked on X, formerly Twitter. "Oh no. The bad lip-syncing, Cher," a second fan wrote. "Cher, lip-syncing master," a third fan trolled. This year, iconic figures from television shows like SpongeBob SquarePants and Snoopy flew above New York City. Broadway casts also participated in the parade with performances.

