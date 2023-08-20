Jimmy Fallon Couldn’t Hold Back Tears After Taylor Swift’s Heartfelt Performance At His Show

After his mother passed away, Jimmy Fallon gave his most heartfelt Tonight Show appearance yet. The presenter skipped a week of work and dedicated the broadcast to his mother in an emotional introduction. According to The Things, that was a particularly poignant time and Taylor Swift played a huge part in it. Her performance was so moving that several of her fans had to fight back tears.

In 2017, Jimmy was dealing with the loss of his mother, who had lived to be 68 years old. After taking a week off from The Tonight Show, Fallon returned to give viewers an update on what had transpired during his absence. He said, "It’s good to be back, guys. As some of you know my mother, Gloria, passed away recently. I canceled our shows last week to be with my family and make arrangements. She was the best audience, she was the one I was always trying to make laugh, and she was such a fan of the show and everything I did."

Then Fallon revealed the heartbreaking details of his last moments with his mother Gloria, including the reason he clutched her hand, as per Global News. He said, "When we were little, my mom would walk us to this store, me and my sister, and she would squeeze my hand three times and say, ‘I love you,’ and I would squeeze back, ‘I love you, too.’ And … last week I was in the hospital and I grabbed her and squeezed I love you. I just knew we were in trouble, you know? I feel so grateful to be able to do this every single night and I’m very appreciative of all the support from all of you that my family received over the past week."

Producer Mike DiCenzo claims that Taylor was added to Fallon's comeback episode of The Tonight Show at the last minute. The SNL producers took a gamble on Swift since she was in town for the broadcast. As DiCenzo explained, "She was not scheduled to do our show today. But we wanted something special for this first show back, so we asked her on a complete whim, since she had been in town doing SNL."

He later added, "She said yes with zero hesitation. She sang ‘New Year’s Day.’ No one had heard it. Suddenly she sings the line, ‘Squeeze my hand 3 times in the back of the taxi.’ I nearly gasped. Tears. I think everyone in the audience started sobbing. I could see Jimmy silhouetted at his desk dabbing his eyes with a tissue. We all lost it. It was a beautiful coincidence in a beautiful performance. ‘Hold on to your memories, they will hold on to you,’ Taylor sang."

Fallon was fighting back tears at this new section of the song, "You squeeze my hand three times in the back of the taxi / I can tell that it’s gonna be a long road / I’ll be there if you’re the toast of the town, babe / Or if you strike out and you’re crawling home." The producer of the program said categorically that Fallon's embrace of Swift was 100% real. He added, "That hug between Jimmy and Taylor after the song was 100% real emotion. Whatever you think of Taylor, she did something beautiful for Jimmy and our show today, and we’re forever grateful."

