Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale Have Separated Despite Having a Third Child on the Way

Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis Gale, who are set to welcome their third child together, have reportedly gone their separate ways, according to People.

The country singer and his wife broke the news on Instagram with a simple monochrome note which announced their split after "months of thought and reflection" while also speaking about the birth of their third child later this year. Allen adds how both their number one priority has been and always will be to keep their children happy, healthy and loved, no matter the circumstance, and he said that they will be equally committed to having a loving, respectful co-parenting relationship with each other. The note ends with a request for privacy during this difficult time for them and their family.

Allen and Gale met through a relative in the spring of 2019 and were immediately attracted to and infatuated with each other. The two were from the same hometown, which, of course, helped. They were pretty much inseparable after that. Later that year they made their relationship official on Instagram with Gale putting up a sweet snap of the two of them together; all smiles. Because they were positively smitten with each other, the couple announced their engagement in July. Allen reportedly proposed to Gale right in front of Disney's iconic Cinderella castle with the pair surrounded by their family and close friends.

Image Source: Getty Images for The Recording Academy | Photo by Frazer Harrison

After the thrill of the engagement, the two made their first red carpet debut at the SESAC Awards, where Alexis wore a gorgeous off-shoulder black velvet mini-dress, and much to everyone's surprise, she had a visible baby bump which then sparked pregnancy rumors.

The rumors were put to rest when the pair announced their first child together - a baby girl - on Instagram. They welcomed little Naomi Bettie on March 1, 2020. Allen also has a son, Aadyn, from a previous relationship. After the birth of their daughter, the two finally tied the knot at a private ceremony in 2021 on May 27 at the beautiful Lakehouse Inn located in Perkasie, Pennsylvania. After an announcement in September about their second pregnancy, on October 16, 2021, the pair welcomed their second daughter, Zara James in Nashville, who absolutely stole everyone's hearts online.

However, in November, Zara was rushed to the hospital after having difficulty breathing. Allen took to Instagram and shared his daughter's brave journey as she battled with Respiratory Syncytial Virus for days on end. The couple said that they had never been so scared and they requested their followers to send them prayers for the better health of their little one. Thankfully once Zara was discharged from the hospital, her symptoms showed rapid improvement, and now she's as happy and as healthy as she can be.