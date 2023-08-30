Jim Gaffigan Rips Alyssa Farah Griffin on ‘The View’ for Wearing ‘Pajamas' During The Show

In a lighthearted exchange on today's episode of The View, comedian Jim Gaffigan playfully teased Alyssa Farah Griffin for her cozy ensemble choice, sparking laughter and camaraderie on the set. As Gaffigan took the stage, his keen eye didn't miss the distinct bedtime vibes of Griffin's outfit–a silky green set paired with black platform heels. While her style often ranges from upscale city chic to relaxed slumber party comfort, today's look leaned into the latter.

According to DECIDER, the banter kicked off when Gaffigan settled into his chair and expressed his delight at being on the show. He couldn't resist a playful jab at Griffin's attire, humorously remarking, “It is so great to be here. And I’m just thrilled that Alyssa wore pajamas," Gaffigan joked as he settled into his chair. "I’m overdressed for July. But she’s wearing her pajamas." Griffin joined in on the jest, going along with the comedic bit by joking that she had "stumbled out of bed" just to see Gaffigan. Suffice it to say that the atmosphere was lightened with the exchange of such friendly banters.

As the conversation continued, Gaffigan amusingly commented on his own outfit choice–a combination of a sweater and a blazer–despite the sweltering New York City summer heat. "I’m doing a lot of layers here. It’s 90 degrees out. I’m dressed like it’s February. Why not?” he quipped, adding a touch of self-deprecating humor. The outfit and weather conditions led to another riot of laughter as they didn't match at all, as rightly pointed out by Gaffigan.

Alyssa Farah Griffin's fashion sense, which she openly acknowledges as unpredictable, has become a talking point on the show. In a previous episode on July 13th, she sported a blue and white striped blouse that hung awkwardly off one shoulder. Joy Behar playfully expressed her intrigue about the choice, while Whoopi Goldberg took it a step further. She invited Griffin's frequent stylist Fran Taylor to the stage to explain Griffin's attire choice. Taylor revealed that Griffin had been wearing the shirt incorrectly the entire time, prompting laughter from the audience and the hosts. Griffin's reaction was filled with good-natured humor as she quipped, "That makes so much more sense. I think I didn’t follow instructions."

The program showcased The View's trademark of companionship that the speakers and panelists share with each other. Jim Gaffigan and Alyssa Farah Griffin's playful banter perfectly encapsulated the show's aura and showed everyone why it always has been so popular. The two made sure that their conversation dispelled the monotony of their routine on the talk show. People shared their emotions as they loved the informal chat between the panelists while covering serious topics.

