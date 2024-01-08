At the 81st Golden Globe Awards, comedian Jim Gaffigan stirred the audience with a bold joke that addressed the recent controversy surrounding the unsealed Jeffrey Epstein records. Gaffigan, tasked with honoring Ricky Gervais in the newly added TV standup comedy Golden Globes category, seized the moment to inject a dose of dark humor.

Gaffigan's unexpected quip echoed through the star-studded venue: "This is so exciting for me. I can't even believe I'm in the entertainment industry. It's so unlikely - I'm from a small town in Indiana, I'm not a pedophile...I don't know if that's a new category here, but..." as per Mirror. The crowd, a mix of cheer and nervous laughter, grappled with the audacity of someone addressing the Epstein scandal during a prestigious award show.

The controversial nature of Gaffigan's reference stems from the recent publication of legal documents linking over 100 celebrities, some present at the Golden Globes, to the disgraced financier Epstein in some capacity or the other. Moreover, several notable actors, including Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Cameron Diaz, swiftly denied any direct involvement with the convicted sex offender. Others implicated in the documents were Kevin Spacey, Bruce Willis, and Star Wars director George Lucas. However, it's crucial to emphasize that the mere inclusion of names doesn't imply any wrongdoing or association with Epstein's crimes.

The unsealed records, revealed following a judge's order in December, unveiled a list that included victims, friends, and associates of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, as per The Independent. Notably, some names on the list had no direct connection to the sex offender, as exemplified by false witness statements citing encounters with stars like Blanchett and DiCaprio. For instance, Blanchett and DiCaprio's names surfaced in a witness statement based on a false press report, a detail conveniently omitted by Gaffigan's joke.

The Epstein documents, which Gaffigan's joke touched upon, included a lawyer's inquiry into Epstein's accuser, Johanna Sjoberg, about her alleged encounters with Blanchett and DiCaprio. Sjoberg clarified that she did not meet them and attributed Epstein's claims to name-dropping.

Epstein, a billionaire connected with celebrities, politicians, and billionaires, faced allegations of paying a 14-year-old girl for sex in 2005. Despite multiple accusations, he pleaded guilty in 2008 to a charge involving a single victim, serving 13 months in jail under a work-release program. Epstein's life ended by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting new sex-trafficking charges.

In the wake of Gaffigan's controversial joke and other incidents at the Golden Globes, the ceremony crowned Oppenheimer as the big movie winner, with Succession and The Bear dominating the TV categories. Host Jo Koy, whose opening monologue included a brutal joke about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, navigated a mix of entertainment, controversy, and moments that left an indelible mark on the event.

