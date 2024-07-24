Jill Biden’s Simple Emoji Reaction Sparked a Social Media Divide: “That’s Her Favourite Emoji”

Following Joe Biden's announcement that he would be halting his reelection campaign, Jill Biden demonstrated her affection for him. Dr. Jill did not publicly remark when she reshared her husband's social media message. Her only comment was an emoji of two red hearts. Internet users, meanwhile, aren't taking the emojis lightly as some find the message humorous, while others felt she should have spoken up more.

One user made a lighthearted comment, "Would have done anything to be in the meeting where they brainstormed what emoji reaction Jill Biden should post in response to her husband dropping out of the presidential race." Another one went on to explain, "The big pink heart represents him. The small pink heart represents her. She is standing behind her man. They didn't choose because it would imply that she has more influence than they want the people to realize (and also because they don't have tails)."

Would have done anything to be in the meeting where they brainstormed what emoji reaction Jill Biden should post in response to her husband dropping out of the presidential race.

According to one user, who said they had been following Dr. Jill for a long time, "I think there was no brainstorm because that’s her favourite emoji. She uses it all the time." One more critic chimed in with a playful remark, "I am sure they debated between that and the grimace emoji." A few other critics also said how much they respected her for standing by her spouse. An individual shared on X, "Thank you for supporting his decision. This split and confusion had to end. Not we UNITE and go forward to save this country. He saved us four years ago and will go down in history as a hero. A hero for 4 years ago and a hero for his decision today."

On the other hand, the whole thing was described as 'strange' by one additional skeptic. The user shared, "You would think this would be a televised address from the Oval Office. Maybe even after recovering from his latest bout of covid. Alas, no, it comes down to a tacky post on x by one of his interns on a piece of paper without the White House seal."

What happened to "Let's finish the job"??? 😂 I guess you meant "Let's quit halfway through"…you're not for democracy…if you were then Joe would've kept going bc he is who the people voted for in the primary. Now it will be left to those in power in the party to choose for…

As of this writing, Jill's X page still has the words 'Let's finish the job' as its header photo, even though her postings have confirmed that Joe is no longer running for president. For Joe's reelection campaign, it was a rallying cry. Someone also made fun of this and wrote, "What happened to “Let’s finish the job”??? 😂 I guess you meant “Let’s quit halfway through”…you’re not for democracy…if you were then Joe would’ve kept going bc he is who the people voted for in the primary. Now it will be left to those in power in the party to choose for everyone else. Pathetic."

Jill has remained mum on the President's decision, but according to Elizabeth Alexander, director of communications for the first lady, Jill was by his side 'down to the last hours of the decision only he could make, she was supportive of whatever road he chose,' as reported by The Wall Street Journal. For a very long time, Jill has been an unwavering supporter of her husband's presidential campaign and a trusted confidante to Joe. Perhaps, Jill is holding off on more comments until the president delivers his planned speech to the country, in order to provide some background information for the shocking news