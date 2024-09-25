Jill Biden's Ex-husband Accused Joe Biden of Stealing THIS Story From His Life

A love triangle between Jill Biden, her ex-husband Bill Stevenson, and Joe Biden unearthed several stories from the past. During the Delaware businessman's interview with Newsmax, he accused the POTUS of stealing his football story "minutes after he told him." As per Stevenson's version, the First Lady was his wife, and Biden was his "friend."

The 75-year-old revealed Biden was running for the US Senate in 1972 when the incident happened. He explained that the POTUS came to his new night spot in Newark, Delaware, reported the New York Post. Stevenson narrated an anecdote where his mother asked his preschool football coach why the schedule for the game was posted in the women's bathroom.

Stevenson told the coach's response to Biden, which he later alleged was stolen by him. "No disrespect … [but] that's where our schedule belongs: in the ladies' room," the coach said. The reason was that the "losing team was playing like a bunch of girls."

However, within two hours, Biden took the story Stevenson told him and narrated it to the club bouncers, who were also University of Delaware football players. He alleged that the 81-year-old told the story to them like it was his own in his presence. He continued, "I just stared at him in shock," said Stevenson. "He just acted like it was his own story. I just told myself, 'This must be what politicians are like.'"

If Stevenson is to be believed, the ex-couple ran into each other on a beach in Ocean City, New Jersey. The duo were students at the same university. Six months after dating, they got hitched in 1970. However, the relationship lasted only five years, and they separated in 1975, per The List.

As reported by Inside Edition, "I was betrayed by the Bidens," claimed Stevenson, adding, "Joe was my friend. Jill was my wife." He continued, "Sure, I fell in love with her because I married her six months later." But their relationship wasn't destined to last. He also accused POTUS of intimidating him through his brother, Frankie Biden.

Meanwhile, the Democrat narrates his love story as he first saw his wife Jill in an advertisement in Wilmington, Delaware, in March 1975. He said that his brother Frankie knew the now 72-year-old from college, and apparently, he set Biden up with her on a blind date the following night. They went to a movie, fell in love, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Jill, on the other hand, rubbished her ex-husband's claims of "cheating" on him with Biden in her memoir, Where the Light Enters. She wrote, "I truly believed we were destined for each other...looking back, it may seem like a mistake of youth." Although their divorce turned messy, Stevenson admitted, "Everyone who meets Jill falls in love with her immediately. It's hard not to."

Despite his theories, Jill's spokesperson denied them, saying, "These claims are fictitious, seemingly to sell and promote a book. The relationship of Joe and Jill Biden is well documented."

This article was originally published on 12.31.23.