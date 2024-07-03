Jill Biden Vows to 'to Fight' in New Vogue Feature Despite Joe Biden's Debate Catastrophe

Jill Biden refuses to let her husband, Joe Biden, back out from the 2024 presidential race despite his disastrous debate performance on June 27 against his political rival, Donald Trump. The First Lady graced the cover issue of Vogue in a stunning profile and told the outlet that 'those 90 minutes' shouldn't "define the four years he's [Joe] been president."

The 73-year-old gushed over her husband's accomplishments in the feature and refused to let the debate outshine the 81-year-old's capabilities and aspirations for America. "We will continue to fight," declared Jill, claiming that the POTUS "will always do what's best for the country." Echoing her husband's campaign agenda, she pushed the 'save our democracy' narrative when asked what was at stake in the 2024 elections.

She emphasized, "If people knew what Joe's done—with the recovery act, and infrastructure, and CHIPS," referring to Biden's first-year accomplishments like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (passed in 2021), and the CHIPS and Science Act, signed in 2022. "If they knew all of that—I mean, the bridge is being built in their city and they don't know who did it. They don't know who's getting the lead out of their water."

She continued, "They don't know who's stopping the pipeline going through the parklands. They don't know. That's why I'm trying to be out there...we're all trying...to say, 'This is what we've achieved, and this is how it affects your life.' Financially, emotionally, socially—every aspect of our lives was affected. And Americans want things fixed fast. Well, it's happening. Look at where we are now. Things are better. They're still getting better. It takes time to stand things up again."

— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 28, 2024

The First Lady's defiance came after being heavily criticized for not advising her husband to give up on his presidential bid. Netizens opined that the Biden family is way "out of touch" with reality and the POTUS' declining health. However, some aides like Quentin Fulks, Biden's deputy campaign manager, defended the incumbent's performance. "Nothing fundamentally changed about this election last night. We're going to get punched. We're going to punch back. We're going to get up when we get punched," as per The New York Times.

Despite what White House officials argue, many Democrat supporters acknowledged that although he's a compassionate, kind, and good president, his declining health is a sign he should now retire with integrity. For instance, billionaire Bill Ackman, a hedge fund manager, blamed FLOTUS for pushing the president to continue instead of accepting the facts. In a tweet, Ackman asserted, "I no longer blame @POTUS Biden for not stepping aside. He no longer has the mental acuity to make important judgments about himself. It is becoming increasingly clear however that the fault lies with @FLOTUS Jill Biden."